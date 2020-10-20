Level Up Your Life

Wear a Mask at the Drive-Thru

Claire Lower

Published 3 hours ago: October 21, 2020 at 12:30 am -
delivery
masksrestaurantsskillet
Wear a Mask at the Drive-Thru
Photo: Steve Skjold, Shutterstock

Even if you aren’t going out to eat at restaurants right now, you are probably ordering takeout and/or going through the occasional drive-thru and, when you do that, you almost certainly come into contact with at least one person — the one whose job it is to physically hand you your food. That person would appreciate if you wore a mask (as would I).

Whether you are answering the door for a delivery person or picking up food from a window while standing on the street or sitting in your car, you are going to be within six feet (aka “spitting distance) of a service industry worker, and that worker deserves both the physical safety and peace of mind that comes with each of their costumers wearing a mask. If you’re a crazy science denier who doesn’t believe masks are effective, you should wear one anyway. (There’s no reason to be a crazy science denier as well as someone who makes a restaurant worker’s life more stressful or annoying.) (Also, you’re wrong.)

Even if you choose “contactless delivery,” you should wear a mask when you go to the door to collect your food. I cannot tell you how many times I have opened the door to see the delivery person still standing there, or still within six feet of the doorway. Wearing a mask is not only the safest course of action, it shows that you care about — or at least respect — the people who are being paid not nearly enough to bring and/or hand you your food in the midst of this pandemic. Plus, it’s an easy thing you can do to show someone else you are at least a somewhat decent human. Well, that and tipping very well. I do hope you’re still tipping well.

