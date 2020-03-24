What Fast Food Outlets Are Open In Australia Right Now

Image: Getty Images

Australian governments across the nation have placed restrictions on restaurants, limiting them to takeaway and home delivery. Here's what the fast food outlets are doing so you can still get your greasy fix.

How to eat McDonald's during the coronavirus shutdown

You won't be able to eat inside McDonald's from 23 March but you'll still be able to use its drive-thru service. You can also preorder your meal using the mymaccas's app and pick it up there.

As the drive-thru won't accept people on foot or bicycles, you'll also be able to deliver Maccas to your door via UberEats or Deliveroo. It's only for selected areas so check out whether your suburb is in the zone at the McDelivery site.

How to eat KFC during the coronavirus shutdown

KFC also closed down its indoor seating options on 18 March but you'll still be able to get fried chicken in your tum through drive-thru and pre-ordering services.

"You can visit the drive thru, order some home delivery, or pop into any store to grab some takeaway," KFC says of the changes.

You can order online on the website, in the app or when you get to the drive-thru at your nearest store.

How to eat Hungry Jack's during the coronavirus shutdown

Hungry Jack's dining rooms are closed now too but Lifehacker Australia has confirmed with the fast food outlet hungry customers can still order and pick up their takeaway from inside the store or via the drive-thru.

Where applicable, you'll also be able to order through home delivery services.

How to eat Red Rooster during the coronavirus shutdown

Like other outlets, Red Rooster has also reverted to contactless orders with its drive-thru and its delivery service.

You'll just need to download the app or order online if you want it delivered to your home without venturing out for it.

It also adds you can order Red Rooster if you're in quarantine or have been confirmed with coronavirus, you'll just need to notify them in the delivery notes.

"We are happy to deliver food to you, but you MUST advise us of your situation in the Delivery Notes. This ensures that our delivery drivers are fully informed and aware, and everyone is protected. #InThisTogether," the FAQ reads.

How to eat Oporto during the coronavirus shutdown

Oporto too has moved to prioritising takeaway picked up instore, deliveries through its partners — Deliveroo, Menulog, DoorDash and UberEats — or its drive-thru services.

An update issued on 22 March states indoor dining is available but limited to one person per four square metres but given the restrictions were announced later that evening, this is likely no longer available.

What about other takeaway food outlets?

Given a number of outlets have been ordered to close their doors, places like Domino's and Pizza Hut as well as other major chains have reverted to pick-up or delivery options. If you're craving something specific not mentioned above, it's best to call ahead to see what services are in place and how best to safely retrieve it.

Just remember, practise social and physical distancing — at least 1.5 metres — if you're going in personally to pick something up.