The Do's And Don'ts Of Cloth Face Masks

Now that people around the world are being reccomended to wear cloth face masks in public, it’s best to remember the basics of what to do and what not to do. Here is a quick guide:

Do:

Wear a face mask when you are in public if recommended by local health officials

Wash your hands before and after putting on your mask

Take the mask on and off using ear strings

Wash the mask after each use

Continue to keep at least 1.5 metres of distance between yourself and others

Don’t:

Use a medical grade mask if you are not a medical worker or showing symptoms

Touch the front of your mask

Keep the mask in your pocket and reuse it

Wear a damp mask

For the full list, along with some handy visual aids, check out the video above.