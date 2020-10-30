Level Up Your Life

Published 48 mins ago: October 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm
How You Can Score A Macca’s Cheeseburger For 50c

Good news, junk food lovers and amateur hangover curers! McDonalds is bringing back the 30 Days 30 Deals promotion for the whole month of November.

The offer kicks off with a 50c cheeseburger this Sunday, and the way to redeem it is pretty simple:

  1. Download the MyMaccas app on your smartphone.
  2. Select the deal you want to redeem.
  3. Redeem it.
  4. Head into your nearest McDonald’s restaurant.
  5. Feast like the frugal royal you are.

According to OzBargain, the full list of deals is:

  • Nov 1                 50c Cheeseburger
  • Nov 2                 $1 McFlurry
  • Nov 3                 $2 Big Mac
  • Nov 4                 $1 Large Fries
  • Nov 5                 $2 McChicken
  • Nov 6                 $4 two Cheeseburgers with Small Fries & Drink
  • Nov 7                 $8 two Small Quarter Pounder Meals
  • Nov 8                 $7 18 Nuggets & 2 Large Fries
  • Nov 9                 $1.50 Large Sundae
  • Nov 10              $2 Double Cheeseburger
  • Nov 11              $1.50 Large Thickshake
  • Nov 12              $2 Frozen Coke & Cheeseburger
  • Nov 13              $8 two Small McChicken Meals
  • Nov 14              $1 Donut Balls
  • Nov 15              $5 two Cheeseburgers with Small Fries and Drink
  • Nov 16              $2 ten McBites and Small Fries
  • Nov 17              $1.50 Large Thickshake
  • Nov 18              $1 Cheeseburger
  • Nov 19              $2 two Hash Browns
  • Nov 20              $7 18 Nuggets and two Large Fries
  • Nov 21              $8 two Small Big Mac Meals
  • Nov 22              $4 two Cheeseburgers with Small Fries & Drink
  • Nov 23              $1.50 Large Sundae
  • Nov 24              $3 Big Mac
  • Nov 25              $1 Large Fries
  • Nov 26              $2 six Nuggets
  • Nov 27              $5 Small McChicken Meal with Cheeseburger
  • Nov 28              $9 two Small Quarter Pounder Meals
  • Nov 29              $5 Small Big Mac Meal with Cheeseburger
  • Nov 30              $1.50 McFlurry

All of these deals represent a saving of well over 50%, so it’ll give you a great chance to try everything on the menu at a fraction of the cost.

Only some of those deals rely on the soft serve and/or McFlurry machines working, so you have a pretty good shot at getting most of them. Just don’t forget to ask for fresh fries if you want them.

