How You Can Score A Macca’s Cheeseburger For 50c

Good news, junk food lovers and amateur hangover curers! McDonalds is bringing back the 30 Days 30 Deals promotion for the whole month of November.

The offer kicks off with a 50c cheeseburger this Sunday, and the way to redeem it is pretty simple:

Download the MyMaccas app on your smartphone. Select the deal you want to redeem. Redeem it. Head into your nearest McDonald’s restaurant. Feast like the frugal royal you are.

According to OzBargain, the full list of deals is:

Nov 1 50c Cheeseburger

Nov 2 $1 McFlurry

Nov 3 $2 Big Mac

Nov 4 $1 Large Fries

Nov 5 $2 McChicken

Nov 6 $4 two Cheeseburgers with Small Fries & Drink

Nov 7 $8 two Small Quarter Pounder Meals

Nov 8 $7 18 Nuggets & 2 Large Fries

Nov 9 $1.50 Large Sundae

Nov 10 $2 Double Cheeseburger

Nov 11 $1.50 Large Thickshake

Nov 12 $2 Frozen Coke & Cheeseburger

Nov 13 $8 two Small McChicken Meals

Nov 14 $1 Donut Balls

Nov 15 $5 two Cheeseburgers with Small Fries and Drink

Nov 16 $2 ten McBites and Small Fries

Nov 17 $1.50 Large Thickshake

Nov 18 $1 Cheeseburger

Nov 19 $2 two Hash Browns

Nov 20 $7 18 Nuggets and two Large Fries

Nov 21 $8 two Small Big Mac Meals

Nov 22 $4 two Cheeseburgers with Small Fries & Drink

Nov 23 $1.50 Large Sundae

Nov 24 $3 Big Mac

Nov 25 $1 Large Fries

Nov 26 $2 six Nuggets

Nov 27 $5 Small McChicken Meal with Cheeseburger

Nov 28 $9 two Small Quarter Pounder Meals

Nov 29 $5 Small Big Mac Meal with Cheeseburger

Nov 30 $1.50 McFlurry

All of these deals represent a saving of well over 50%, so it’ll give you a great chance to try everything on the menu at a fraction of the cost.

Only some of those deals rely on the soft serve and/or McFlurry machines working, so you have a pretty good shot at getting most of them. Just don’t forget to ask for fresh fries if you want them.