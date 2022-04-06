How to Get Your Mouth Around a 50c Cheeseburger From Macca’s Today

Happy Wednesday, friends. Why is it a happy Wednesday, you ask? Well, McDonald’s Australia has announced that on April 6, 2022 (today) it is discounting the price of its cheeseburger to just 50c.

How do I get a 50c cheeseburger from Macca’s?

If you’re keen to get your hands around a cheap(er) than chips cheeseburger deal, you’ll need to move quickly. We hate to stress you out, hungry reader, but there is a limited amount of 50c cheeseburgers available from Macca’s Australia today.

There are only 350,000 available Australia-wide, in fact.

You can claim your discounted cheeseburger by hopping onto the MyMacca’s app (available to download via the Apple Store or Google Play). Jump over to the My Rewards section of the app and you should find the deal available to claim there.

There is a limit of one 50c cheeseburger purchase per person, we’re sorry to say, but hey – it makes for a fairly affordable snack, no?

When ordering the discounted burger on the MyMacca’s app, you can grab your goods via takeaway, drive-thru or in-store only.

The deal comes off the back of the launch of a new McDonald’s chicken range, which you can check out while you’re rushing to grab your 50c cheeseburger. The new collection of Macca’s menu items includes a new Double Deluxe Burger, Chicken Deluxe Share Pack, Chicken Deluxe Burger and Bacon Chicken Deluxe.

Lancy Huynh, Group Brand Manager, McDonald’s Australia said of the new range:

“The chicken deluxe family is finally complete with our delicious new burgers and share pack. “Featuring iconic flavour combinations unique to Macca’s, the Chicken Deluxe range heroes our tasty 100% Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken, partnered with great quality produce and sauces. “Whether it’s a special burger just for one or nibbles to share together, our range has something to satisfy all chicken lovers’ needs.”

Wondering what else you should get while making your Macca’s run? Well, luckily for you, we have a list of recommended and absolutely not recommended dishes from McDonald’s Australia – as shared by employees of the fast-food restaurant chain.

And if you want more Macca’s insight, here’s a wrap up of the favourite orders of Aussie McDonald’s diners. Any guesses what number one on the list is for that one?