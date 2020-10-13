How to Create a Low-Budget Halloween That Doesn’t Hurt the Environment

Halloween is here again! Like many of you, I’m looking forward to celebrating the spooky season in a fun yet environmentally friendly and budget conscious way. If you’re feeling the same, look no further than these helpful and fun ideas that’ll get you in the scare-tackular mood!
Make Your Own Decorations
View this post on Instagram
Back on my boo-sh*t!???? Hiii friends! I’m back. Took a little social media break while I was in my hometown with my family visiting my mama. I’m excited to get back in the groove of things and prepping for the holiday season.. even though I can stay in the Fall season forever! After I made my own ghost tassels, I made 3 ghost tassel bundles with my remaining yarn to list on the Etsy! This will be my only Halloween themed listings this year, so grab them while they’re hot. They are ready to ship!
The best part of the holidays is getting to decorate your usual space into something that perfectly incapsulates the mood of the season. If you’re feeling eco-conscious and strapped for cash, consider making your own decorations using items from around the house.
Often an easy choice, you can ustilse a range of items, from old sheets or clothes to reusable bottles and cans to create some extra scary ghosts or goblins for the front yard. You can even take those old holiday decorations and recycle them with a spooky make-over! Better yet, you can utilise natural items such as pinecones and other discarded foliage to create more natural Halloween decorations.
Make Your Own Costume
View this post on Instagram
Reposting my costume from last year because 1. There’s no way I’ll be able to top it. 2. Sadly I don’t know if I’ll get the chance to dress up this year because I’m so busy getting ready for my UK trip and my road trip back to San Diego. 3. My costume made it onto a @buzzfeed list and I’m proud. I make all my own costumes and refuse to buy premade ones. Not that this is any sort of fancy or high tech costume, but if you didn’t know- I actually planned on becoming a Special FX MUA before beer. Halloween is my ✨favorite✨ holiday and I’m very sad I won’t be able to properly celebrate it. ⠀ ⠀ ????????????What are you guys dressing up as, and what’s your favorite Spooky Boi (pumpkin beer) you’ve had this year? Let me live vicariously through you pls ????
On oldie but a goodie, the DIY costumes are the simplest way to have a great Halloween without breaking the bank. You can utilise the plethora of items from around the house to throw together a costume you’ll love. From old fabric and clothing to recyclables, don’t be afraid to be creative when putting together a DIY costume. The more creative the better!
Scary Movie Marathon
This goes without saying, scary movies are an annual tradition during All Hallow’s Eve. This is one of the most inexpensive activities you can partake in, and is sure to delight anyone who’s having a Halloween at home. From Scream to Hocus Pocus, you can find a range of fun Halloween flicks on streaming services. We’ve even compiled a list of some of the best ones gracing Stan right now.
Eco-Friendly Treats
Candy is a cornerstone of Halloween! Yet, it’s one of the harshest on the environment and the wallet. If you’ve got a bit of a sweet tooth or a gang of hungry trick-or-treaters at your door, it’s time to take a more manageable approach to your candy needs. There a many ways you can go about this, from choosing organic, non-gmo candy options, to lollies that have less plastic packaging.
However, an easy tip that’ll also make for a fun Halloween-based activity is to make the treats yourself — just let your neighbours know if you are handing them out to trick-or-treaters. If you’ve also been bitten by the decorating bug, you’ll be sure to give your creations that extra bit of sparkle.
Organic Pumpkins
View this post on Instagram
Can you believe it's October already!? Halloween is a few weeks away and we've stocked the Marketplace with Organic Jack O'Lantern Pumpkins in three sizes — small, regular, and large (pictured). They're perfect for decorating or carving. If you do carve them, don't forget to set aside the seeds for roasting (and tag us in your Jack O'Lantern pics)! ????
Probably my most adored Halloween tradition, carving pumpkins is a whole lot of fun and really adds that extra sparkle to every decoration. However, if you’re gonna carve a pumping for your yard this season, try and pick up an organic one. They have a much smaller carbon footprint, and you can even use the leftovers to bake some delicious pumpkin-based recipes.
This Halloween, it’s better to to avoid these cursed games and engage in fun, sustainable activities to make sure the holiday season is one to remember.
