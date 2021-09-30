All the Spooky Content Coming to Netflix Australia in Time for Halloween

Halloween in Australia is a kind of odd holiday. Some love it (me!) and others don’t understand the point.

Whatever your stance on Halloween, however, it’s clear that loads of people in Australia do love a good scare. And the spooky season is fast approaching whether you like it or not. So, for that reason, Netflix Australia has announced its Netflix and Chills schedule to help get you in the mood for a Halloween fright night.

From chilling classic films to haunting series that’ll leave you glued to the couch, Netflix has pulled together quite the scare session for its Aussie audiences. Check out the full list below.

Here’s the complete Netflix Australia schedule for Halloween

Spooky October titles:

Your go-to guide of the scary shows and movies heading to Netflix Australia in time for Halloween in October.

All synopses have been provided by Netflix.

Escape The Undertaker

Available October 5

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Available October 6

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves. There’s Someone Inside Your House is based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Stranger Things).

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Available October 13

A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

You: Season 3

Available October 15

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

Night Teeth

Available October 20

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

Hypnotic

Available October 27

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Available in October

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 2 is a continuation of the first Polish slasher film, based on a screenplay by Mirella Zaradkiewicz and Bartosz M. Kowalski, who also directed the film. The main character of the film is Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world. In the sequel, we will also learn more about the fate of Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face. The film is a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one’s own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us. It’s a slasher that will turn genre rules upside down this time.

Locke & Key: Season 2

Available in October

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns this October for Season 2.

And there you have it, folks. A pretty solid scare session if you ask us. Want to see what else is coming to streaming services? Here is our complete guide for October.

