Amazon Prime Day 2024: When Is It and What Are the Best Deals

Amazon Australia has announced the dates for Prime Day 2024, and it’s going to be a six-day-long shopping marathon. The annual Prime Day sale event usually involves huge discounts on loads of products across homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, games and more. And it looks like this year will be no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s biggest sale event of the year.

When does Amazon Prime Day start in Australia?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 starts at 12am (AEST) on Tuesday, July 16 in Australia. The sale event will run for six days, ending on Sunday, July 21 at 11:59pm (AEST).

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest annual sales event. It usually features huge discounts among some of the biggest brand names, and is the perfect time to get some early Christmas shopping done.

Amazon Prime Day comes off the back of the Big Smile Sale, which ran in March this year, and the Prime Big Deal Days event from October 2023.

To get the most out of the sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you don’t already have a membership and you’ve never signed up before, you’re eligible for a 30-day free trial of the service. If you don’t shop on Amazon that often, you can cancel your subscription after the sale ends, so you won’t need to worry about paying for another service.

If you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership, it’ll set you back $9.99 per month, or $79 for a year. Honestly, I think it’s worth having an Amazon Prime membership for the free one-day shipping service the company offers. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here.

What are the best deals during Amazon Prime Day 2024?

While we don’t have all the details just yet, Amazon Australia has shared a preview for some of the brands that will be offering huge discounts during Prime Day 2024. Of course, we’ll keep this list updated as we know more.

Participating Amazon Prime Day brands:

