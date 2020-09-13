Combine Cherry Coke and Sherry to Make a Scherry Coke

This is not the cocktail I intended to make this morning, but it ended up being the cocktail I needed. Originally, I had planned to make a sherry cobbler, but I’m all out of oranges, and I cannot go get more oranges because all the news reports recommended that I stay indoors. (And I’m not coming out until this is all over!)

Luckily, I am a resourceful person with a good grasp on flavour, so I was able to pivot (quite quickly) and invent an exciting new cocktail called “Scherry Coke,” a mixture of sherry and Cherry Coke that tastes like Cherry Coke and gets you drunk like sherry.

Actually, the drink doesn’t only taste of Cherry Coke. Fino sherry (which is what I had in the fridge) has a nice almond quality to it, which — as you probably know — works excessively well with cherry. The pairing tastes very good, and I’m a genius for thinking of it, especially when you consider the amount of stress I am under.

If forced to categorise this beverage, I guess we’d have to call it a “highball,” which is fine because I really like highballs. It’s technically only two ingredients, but you could add bitters if you really want a third. The classic highball ratio of two parts booze to three parts not booze will serve you well, but don’t be afraid of a 50/50 configuration. To make a Scherry Coke, you will need:

60ml fino sherry

90ml Cherry Coke

Bitters (I guess? If you must?)

Fill a glass with ice and pour sherry and Cherry Coke on top of that ice. Add a couple of dashes of bitters if you want. Swirl it around with a straw. Drink it.