Make a Festive Kalimotxo With Cinnamon Coke

Claire Lower

December 9, 2020
Filed to:christmas
cinnamonkalimotxoskilletwine
Make a Festive Kalimotxo With Cinnamon Coke
Photo: Claire Lower

Aside from Cherry Coke, which is best enjoyed at the movie theatre (sigh), the only variety of Coca-Cola I enjoy is Diet Coke, but I really enjoy that one. Luckily, my professional obligations keep me abreast of the latest soda flavour developments, and prevent me from stagnating. I may not have wanted to try Cinnamon Coke on a personal level, but my dedication to my craft demanded I do so.

It’s actually pretty good! The cinnamon flavour is at the forefront, providing a quick hit of seasonal warmth before fading into the background and letting the traditional Coca-Cola flavour do its thing. It complements whatever “cola” is — I think it’s a nut? — lending the beverage a touch of Christmas-y flavour without dominating your palate or obscuring the rest of the soft drink. This, I therefore reckoned, provided the perfect opportunity to make a Christmas kalimotxo.

You may recall from previous writings that the kalimotxo — a 50/50 mixture of red wine and cola — is a favourite amongst Spanish teens in the Basque region, which means it’s very cool and extremely hip (much like myself). It’s also very cost-effective. You don’t need “good” wine to make it; in fact it’s preferable that the wine is not that good, because the Coca-Cola is going to obscure any and all nuance in the vino.

Using Cinnamon Coke instead of Classic Coca-Cola gives the cocktail a holiday edge, and the results are delightful. While cooking my supper last night, I sipped a Christmas kalimotxo as I sautéed some onions. That thing went down alarmingly fast, and I was left absolutely infused with Christmas cheer. (I had to make one this morning to take a photo of it, which means I came very close to drinking a full glass of wine and Coca-Cola at 9 a.m.)

Making a Christmas kalimotxo is no different than making a classic kalimotxo. Just pour roughly equal parts of soda and cheap, dry red wine into a glass filled with lots of ice. (I did add an extra splash of Cinnamon Coke to mine to give it just a little more flavour, and it was good.) Garnish with a cinnamon stick if you think it’s necessary, then sip (or guzzle) your way to a more seasonally spirited state of mind.

