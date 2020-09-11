Black Friday Sales 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The countdown to Black Friday — the world’s biggest shopping event — has begun even if it’s still a couple of months and a bit away.

Over 96 bargain-filled hours, hundreds of retailers will be slashing their prices by up to 90 per cent with some big-ticket items going for a fraction of their RRP. Here’s everything you need to know, including the best sites to bookmark, online shopping tips and the dates to mark in your calendar.

What is Black Friday and why should I care?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping events on the US calendar, with retailers offering huge, unheard-of discounts on thousands of consumer products. Over the past few years, Aussie retailers have been getting in on the action too — so expect to see plenty of deals from Myer, Big W, Target, Kmart and more.

Australia’s online merchants will also be embracing the big day. This includes Amazon, eBay, Catch and scores of lesser known e-stores.

Given Black Friday heralds the beginning of the Christmas shopping period, it’s an opportune time to grab a bargain and buy prezzies for your friends and family.

When is Black Friday in Australia this year?

The shopping event officially takes place on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday. This year, the date to mark in your calendar is 27 November. However, the actual sales period is a lot looser, with many retailers releasing deals in advance and/or extending their discounts well into the following week. There’s also the similar ‘Cyber Monday’ event on 30 November, which is specifically geared towards online-only deals.

In other words, you can expect plenty of bargains flying in well before, with the bulk of deals appearing on the aforementioned Friday and Monday. Also note that the US is a day behind us, which means their Black Friday lands on our Saturday — so keep an eye out for US deals that provide international shipping.

What sort of deals can we expect?

There’s always an element of hyperbole attached to Black Friday, especially in the mainstream press. You should therefore take all those hysterical news reports about $5 large-screen TVs with grain of salt.

With that said, there are always plenty of bargains on offer if you use judicious timing and know where to look. For example, it is likely Amazon and eBay will be running members-only flash sales on popular tech products. So you need to be prepared and you need to be fast.

We’ll update this space as soon as we learn more.

Sites to bookmark

Pretty much every Australian retailer with an online store will be running some kind of Black Friday promotion. With that said, there are always a few heavy hitters that tend to provide the lion’s share of killer bargains. Here are a few sites to keep a close eye on.

Early-bird deals

Each year, the Black “Friday” deals start appearing earlier and earlier. We’ll let you know which sites to bookmark as soon as the first early-bird deal comes in.

Amazon Black Friday deals

In America, Amazon accounts for more than 50 per cent of all Black Friday sales and it’s swiftly taking over in Australia too. Just like last year, there will be tens of thousands of deals available, spanning video games, fashion and beauty, electronics, books and everything in between.

eBay Black Friday deals

Alongside Amazon, eBay will have one of the biggest Black Friday sales in Australia. We’re expecting some absolutely killer bargains as eBay’s major partners look to beat last year’s deals. For those who missed it, that included 50% off board games, up to 40% off big-brand TVs, 60% off bestselling video games and ultra-cheap fashion and footwear.

Catch Black Friday deals

Catch is always a good place to pick up a Black Friday bargain and 2020 should be no exception. If it’s anything like last year, Catch’s Black Friday deals should include Dyson vacuums, smart home devices, myriad fitness tracker and big brand sneakers.

Traditional retailers

As mentioned above, Australia’s brick-and-mortar retailers will also be embracing Black Friday this year. You can expect to see big discounts from most of the old guard, including Harvey Norman, Big W, JB Hi-Fi, Target, The Good Guys, Myer, Kmart and various speciality stores like EB Games and Bunnings. If you’d prefer not to brave the crowds, most of the above merchants will most likely also be running online sales.

Lifehacker coupons

Once again, Lifehacker’s Coupons page will be turning into a dedicated Black Friday sales portal in the last week of November. This is your one-stop shop for the very best Black Friday deals from around the web. If you want to get a taste of what all the retailers are offering without trawling through every site, this is a great way to go about it.

You can check out some expert Black Friday shopping tips here.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.