2020 AFL Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know

After a rollercoaster year, we are finally edging closer to the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

Whether we’d even get a sporting grand final was shaky for most of the year but we’re now only a few weeks out. Unless a meteor unexpectedly crashes into Australia or, perhaps more likely, we experience another major COVID-19 outbreak, we’re going to get to watch some Footy™.

Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed.

When is the 2020 AFL Grand Final?

The 2020 AFL Grand Final will be held on Saturday 24 October at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, more commonly referred to as The Gabba.

It marks a huge departure from tradition. AFL grand finals are usually held in the afternoon, typically around 2:30pm, and they’ve never once been held outside of Melbourne in its 123 years of existence.

Who will be playing?

With the grand final still more than a month away, the teams have yet to be decided. At this stage, you can make some guesses but as any football fan knows, guesses rarely pan out.

The favourites, according to the odds and their standings, include Richmond’s Tigers, Geelong’s Cats, the West Coast Eagles and the Brisbane Lions. Port Adelaide, who sits atop of the ladder, is also in with a chance.

How can I get tickets to the 2020 AFL Grand Final?

Getting to physically attend the match might be tough for some of us, particularly those in Victoria still facing travel restrictions. But a lot can change in six weeks.

Tickets aren’t yet available but you can register your interest and get notified as soon as they are.

How can I watch it live, online and free?

The more likely method of viewing it will be via broadcast or streaming. Thankfully for all, the grand final is always exclusively shown on free-to-air television so everyone can tune in without paying a cent.

The time and schedule is still to be announced but it’ll be on Channel Seven or 7Plus either way.

If you end up being busy that night but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs.