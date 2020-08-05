The Best Deals in Australia Today

G’day, folks. Here are some cracking online deals for Lifehacker readers across various categories including home, tech, games, fashion and more.
There’s no better way to spend money than to find a good deal and snag something you’ve been wanting for a while. This is especially true for times when your budget’s a bit tight. Jumping straight into it, here’s a list of places offering some fun discounts.
Beauty & Fashion
ASOS: Get up to 50% off on its best bits. Deal ends on 7 August.
The Iconic: You can score up to 15% off new arrivals from brands like UGG, Lacoste, Atmos&Here and ASICS.
Bonds: Score up to 50% off across various clothing categories including tees, trunks, trackies, fleece and everything in between.
Nasty Gal: There’s a huge 60% off on winter wear and 50% off on everything else at Nasty Gal.
Sephora: For all your makeup and skincare needs, head over to Sephora to grab your favourite products for cheap. There are a bunch of offers available including up to 30% off on Benefit Cosmetics.
Cult Beauty: Get up to 30% off on skincare products, makeup, fragrances and more.
Adore Beauty: Get 20% off Adore Beauty’s hair care heroes. Offer ends 8 August.
Tech & Game
Cheap game deals
There’s a bunch of killer games available for under $35 on Amazon right now:
-
-
- FIFA 20 (Xbox One)
-
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Xbox One)
-
-
- Rage 2 (PC)
-
Tech
All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): Save $30 on the original $149 RRP. A useful tech to help you monitor your home through your phone, tablet or computer.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Black): Save $53.67. Original RRP is $222.67.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise Cancelling: Original RRP $499.95, you’ll pay $349.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black): Save $130. Original RRP is $429.95.
GoPro HERO7 (Black): Save $130. Original RRP is $529. Sale ends today.
$250 off Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: It’s one of the most powerful phones of the year. You can read a full review here.
Samsung 65″ QLED UHD 8K Smart TV: Save $1,400. Original RRP is $5,399.
Superloop’s killer deal on NBN Plans: The telco has reduced prices across a bunch of its NBN plans, including ones offering unlimited data.
The offer from Superloop runs until 30 September. To get it, you’ll need to use the promo code Whistleout10FOR6.
Here’s a widget that compares the Superloop 500GB 100/20 plan to others on the market:
Home
Myer: Get up to 50% off across a range of homewares and more.
Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: Pay $739, save $60,
KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker (Silver): Pay $129, save $70,
Click here to grab the discount.
Healthy Choice Analogue 10L Air Fryer 1300W: Pay $119, save $280.
Click here to grab the discount.
Happy shopping, but in moderation.
