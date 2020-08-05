The Best Deals in Australia Today

G’day, folks. Here are some cracking online deals for Lifehacker readers across various categories including home, tech, games, fashion and more.

There’s no better way to spend money than to find a good deal and snag something you’ve been wanting for a while. This is especially true for times when your budget’s a bit tight. Jumping straight into it, here’s a list of places offering some fun discounts.

Beauty & Fashion

ASOS: Get up to 50% off on its best bits. Deal ends on 7 August.

Click here to start shopping.

The Iconic: You can score up to 15% off new arrivals from brands like UGG, Lacoste, Atmos&Here and ASICS.

Click here to start shopping.

Bonds: Score up to 50% off across various clothing categories including tees, trunks, trackies, fleece and everything in between.

Click here to start shopping.

Nasty Gal: There’s a huge 60% off on winter wear and 50% off on everything else at Nasty Gal.

Click here to start shopping.

Sephora: For all your makeup and skincare needs, head over to Sephora to grab your favourite products for cheap. There are a bunch of offers available including up to 30% off on Benefit Cosmetics.

Click here to start shopping.

Cult Beauty: Get up to 30% off on skincare products, makeup, fragrances and more.

Click here to start shopping.

Adore Beauty: Get 20% off Adore Beauty’s hair care heroes. Offer ends 8 August.

Click here to start shopping.

Tech & Game

Cheap game deals

There’s a bunch of killer games available for under $35 on Amazon right now:

Tech

All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): Save $30 on the original $149 RRP. A useful tech to help you monitor your home through your phone, tablet or computer.

Click here for the deal.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Black): Save $53.67. Original RRP is $222.67.

Click here for the deal.

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise Cancelling: Original RRP $499.95, you’ll pay $349.

Click here for the deal.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black): Save $130. Original RRP is $429.95.

Click here for the deal.

GoPro HERO7 (Black): Save $130. Original RRP is $529. Sale ends today.

Click here for the deal.

$250 off Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: It’s one of the most powerful phones of the year. You can read a full review here.

Click here for the deal.

Samsung 65″ QLED UHD 8K Smart TV: Save $1,400. Original RRP is $5,399.

Click here for the deal.

Superloop’s killer deal on NBN Plans: The telco has reduced prices across a bunch of its NBN plans, including ones offering unlimited data.

The offer from Superloop runs until 30 September. To get it, you’ll need to use the promo code Whistleout10FOR6.

Here’s a widget that compares the Superloop 500GB 100/20 plan to others on the market:

Home

Myer: Get up to 50% off across a range of homewares and more.

Click here to start shopping.

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: Pay $739, save $60,

Click here to grab the deal.

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker (Silver): Pay $129, save $70,

Click here to grab the discount.

Healthy Choice Analogue 10L Air Fryer 1300W: Pay $119, save $280.

Click here to grab the discount.

Happy shopping, but in moderation.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.