Here’s Why Berocca Turns Your Pee Bright Yellow

You’re sitting on the toilet seat, minding your business when all of a sudden (for whatever reason) you look down and notice your pot’s filled with bright yellow pee. You’re suddenly alarmed, confused, and maybe even fascinated. This might be unusual behaviour for your pee but not so much if you’ve made once specific change in your day-to-day life.

Let’s assume you’ve had a chat with your doctor and they’ve agreed to you taking Berocca to help boost your mental sharpness and physical stamina. While you might discuss things like how often you should take it, what time of the day is best, how it’s still a good idea to maintain a healthy diet and all that fun stuff, there’s one key thing they’re likely to skip over — your pee changing colour.

Now the Berocca tablets contain vitamin B that can cause your urine to turn a bright, almost neon yellow colour. The main culprit, is in fact, vitamin B2.

Before you freak out and start frantically calling up your doctor, Right as Rain by UW Medicine wants you know that it’s completely harmless. All your body is doing is it’s getting rid of excess vitamins in your system because too much of anything is never a good thing.

This is true not only for Berocca but any other vitamin B supplements you’re likely to introduce in your day-to-day life. Your pee won’t always turn bright yellow but just know it’s a possibility and it’s nothing to worry about.

If you’re still paranoid about the change in colour, it’s always best to have a chat with your doctor to talk things over.

Here’s a YouTube video that also discusses the not-so-mysterious yellow pee situation. So, stay calm and don’t let your bathroom breaks be a cause of concern.