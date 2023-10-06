6 Coffee Substitutes If You’re Looking To Kick Your Caffeine Habit

Lifehacker has teamed up with Berocca.

The morning cup of joe. Without it, we’d probably all be hitting the 3pm slump a whole lot earlier. But for a lot of us out here, we’re trying to cut the habit for some fresher ways to kick start the morning. And don’t fret – you don’t have to stop your regular cafe jaunts, you can grab all this at pretty much every Aussie coffee slinger.

Matcha



Start your day with a matcha and find yourself jam-packed with antioxidants, which help combat all the bad stuff that sometimes runs through our bodies. There are a couple of different types in the Matcha cafe world – you can order teas or lattes, the latter coming with milk if you still need that creamy joy every morning.

Lemon Water



From your dad to your doctor, everyone talks about how important it is to get some H2O inside you early each morning. But if the idea of a glass of icy water before the sun rises makes you shudder, you can chuck in a slice of lemon or two for a healthy start to the day, and a cheat code to have more water.

Hot Chocolate



It’s not any better than having coffee, but a hot chocolate can cut down on your daily caffeine intake. When those afternoon lazies start to hit, head out and grab a Hot Chocolate – a sugar rush is a bit more fun than a caffeine rush.

Chai Tea / Chai Latte



It can’t be a list of coffee alternatives without mentioning everyone’s favourite hipster order, the Chai. It’s basically a sweet tea brought to life with delicious herbs and spices, and mixed with some hot milk for a drink that’ll warm the cockles of your heart.

Kombucha



While the weather starts to get a little bit warmer, maybe you’re starting to move away from the milk warmer and towards the ice tray. One of the best iced coffee alternatives is kombucha, a drink full of stuff to get your gut feeling good, especially if you’re one that goes through the ringer when it comes to an ordinary cup of joe.

Berocca



If you start your morning with Berocca, it features 12 vitamins and minerals, such as the B-complex vitamins, which may help improve your brain and your skin.



