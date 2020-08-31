Level Up Your Life

All the Titles Leaving Netflix Australia in September 2020

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji

Published 36 mins ago: August 31, 2020 at 12:56 pm -
Filed to:au
filmsnetflixstreamingtv showswhat's leaving
Star Trek Into Darkness, Netflix Australia, September
Image: Bad Robot Productions

While we’re welcoming new and returning titles with open arms this September, it’s also time to say goodbye to some content on Netflix Australia. Here’s a run down of everything that’s leaving the streaming service next month.

Unfortunately, the list for 1 September alone is quite extensive though it’s a random bunch of titles that may or may not be your cup of tea. Some known content we’ll miss on the platform includes Star Trek Into the Darkness, The Dictator, The Fall, and Julie & Julia. 

If you’re sad to see any of them go, it might be a good shout to sort out this evening’s binge list accordingly.

Please note that Netflix Australia may announce further axing of titles. We’ll update you if and when that happens.

1 September

  • Backstage (Season 1)
  • Barnyard (2006)
  • Beak & Brain Genius Birds From Down Under (2013)
  • Beary Tales (2013)
  • Blue Streak (1999)
  • Chandani: The Daughter of the Elephant Whisperer (2010)
  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Colossal (2016)
  • Concrete Football (2016)
  • Daddy’s Home (2015)
  • Empresses in the Palace (2011)
  • Fear Files… Har Mod Pe. Darr (Season 1)
  • Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution (2018)
  • Ghost Town (2008)
  • Holy Hell (2016)
  • Hostages (2016)
  • Incorruptible (2015)
  • Islands of the Future (2014)
  • Jack Reacher (2012)
  • Jhansi Ki Rani (2009)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Lorai: Play to Live (2015)
  • Million Pound Motors (2015)
  • Mini Wolf (Season 1)
  • Morning Glory (2010)
  • Priest (2011)
  • Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2014)
  • Rab Se Sohna Isshq (2012)
  • School of Rock (2003)
  • Skin Wars (Season 1)
  • Star Trek Into the Darkness (2013)
  • Team America: World Police (2004)
  • Terrifier (2017)
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
  • The Changeover (2017)
  • The Core (2003)
  • The Dictator (2012)
  • The Golden Years with Javed Ashkar (2016)
  • The Irish Mob (2008)
  • The Perfect Day (2018)
  • The Road to Calvary (2017)
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
  • Who the F**K Is That Guy? (2017)

2 September

  • Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

15 September

  • Cold Case Files (Season 1)
  • Queens vs. Kings (Season 1)

22 September

  • The Fall (3 Seasons)

[Via What’s On]

READ MORE
Everything Coming to Netflix Australia in September 2020

About the Author

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji is Lifehacker's editor, who writes about hacks and lifestyle trends.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.