All the Titles Leaving Netflix Australia in September 2020

While we’re welcoming new and returning titles with open arms this September, it’s also time to say goodbye to some content on Netflix Australia. Here’s a run down of everything that’s leaving the streaming service next month.

Unfortunately, the list for 1 September alone is quite extensive though it’s a random bunch of titles that may or may not be your cup of tea. Some known content we’ll miss on the platform includes Star Trek Into the Darkness, The Dictator, The Fall, and Julie & Julia.

If you’re sad to see any of them go, it might be a good shout to sort out this evening’s binge list accordingly.

Please note that Netflix Australia may announce further axing of titles. We’ll update you if and when that happens.

1 September

Backstage (Season 1)

Barnyard (2006)

Beak & Brain Genius Birds From Down Under (2013)

Beary Tales (2013)

Blue Streak (1999)

Chandani: The Daughter of the Elephant Whisperer (2010)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Colossal (2016)

Concrete Football (2016)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Empresses in the Palace (2011)

Fear Files… Har Mod Pe. Darr (Season 1)

Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution (2018)

Ghost Town (2008)

Holy Hell (2016)

Hostages (2016)

Incorruptible (2015)

Islands of the Future (2014)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jhansi Ki Rani (2009)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Lorai: Play to Live (2015)

Million Pound Motors (2015)

Mini Wolf (Season 1)

Morning Glory (2010)

Priest (2011)

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2014)

Rab Se Sohna Isshq (2012)

School of Rock (2003)

Skin Wars (Season 1)

Star Trek Into the Darkness (2013)

Team America: World Police (2004)

Terrifier (2017)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Changeover (2017)

The Core (2003)

The Dictator (2012)

The Golden Years with Javed Ashkar (2016)

The Irish Mob (2008)

The Perfect Day (2018)

The Road to Calvary (2017)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Who the F**K Is That Guy? (2017)

2 September

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

15 September

Cold Case Files (Season 1)

Queens vs. Kings (Season 1)

22 September

The Fall (3 Seasons)

