Friends, it’s that time of the month again — our epic streaming list for August is ready for you to bookmark. Whether you’re craving a new TV series, movie or doco, platforms like Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Foxtel, and Binge are ready to offer a multitude of suggestions across various genres. Happy days.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for August

Forrest Gump (1 August)

Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field), he leads anything but a restricted life. Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save — his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).

Immigration Nation (3 August)

This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (4 August)

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay performs a stand-up special filmed live in Atlanta.

World’s Most Wanted (5 August)

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles some of the world’s most wanted.

Lucifer: Season 5 (21 August)

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.

Netflix’s full streaming list

1 August

Super Monsters: The New Class

Forrest Gump

Project X

No Strings Attached

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

It Takes Two

Now and Then

2 August

Connected

3 August

Immigration Nation

4 August

Mundo Mistério

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

5 August

World’s Most Wanted

Anelka : L’Incompris

6 August

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

7 August

High Seas: Season 3

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

Work It

Berlin, Berlin

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Word Party Songs

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

10 August

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

12 August

Greenleaf: Season 5

(Un)Well

13 August

Une fille facile

14 August

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Teenage Bounty Hunters

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

15 August

Stranger: Season 2

Rita: Season 5

Space Jam

17 August

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Glitch Techs: Season 2

18 August

19 August

DeMarcus Family Rules

Crímenes de familia

Love the Way U Lie

High Score

20 August

Biohackers

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Great Pretender

21 August

Hoops

Rust Valley Restorer: Seasson 3

Lucifer: Season 5

Fuego negro

All Together Now

The Sleepover

25 August

Trinkets: Season 2

26 August

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

27 August

Aggretsuko: Season 3

28 August

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos

Fearless

Stan’s streaming highlights for August

Little Birds (5 August)

Inspired by the erotic short stories of Anais Nin and directed by Stacie Passon (Billions, The Affair), Little Birds follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple), who’s fresh off the transatlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. But when her husband Hugo (Hugh Skinner) does not receive her in the way she expected, she spins off into the surprising, diverse and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955.

The Circus: Season 5 (17 August)

The Circus returns to Stan as America approaches a monumental presidential election, confronts systemic racism and endures a deadly pandemic and economic upheaval.

I Am Woman (28 August)

Told for the first time on screen, the Stan Original Film I Am Woman is the inspiring story of Australian singer-songwriter Helen Reddy – the Grammy-award winning artist responsible for co-writing and singing ‘I Am Woman’ – a song that went on to become the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s.

Love Fraud (30 August)

This four-part docu series follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women looking for love — conning them out of their money and dignity. The story unravels in real time as Smith’s victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list

1 August

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Brothers in Arms

Up in the Air

The Kite Runner

3 August

Acute Misfortune

5 August

Little Birds

Werq the World: Season Finale

6 August

Mr & Mrs Murder: Season 1

7 August

Chimerica: Season 1

Brabham

11 August

Michelle Obama: Life After the White House

13 August

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Trilogy)

14 August

Battlestar Galactica: Seasons 1-4

16 August

Elementary Seasons 6-7

17 August

The Circus: Season 5

20 August

The Expendables (Trilogy)

22 August

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

23 August

Dark Money: Season 1

27 August

Blood & Treasure: Season 1

28 August

I Am Woman

30 August

Love Fraud

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for August

The Matrix (1 August)

1999 film, The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves as computer hacker Thomas A. Anderson living two lives — one as a computer programmer and another as a world class hacker known by the name, Neo. After he’s contracted by another computer hacker who’s been branded as a terrorist by the government, Neo finds himself targeted by the police and questioning the true nature and mysteries of his reality.

The Hunger Games (1 August)

Based off of the trilogy of novels by American author Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian world divided into 12 districts with one Capitol. Each year, one boy and one girl from each district under the age of 18 are chosen at random to participate in The Hunger Games as a reminder and retribution for a past rebellion.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (1 August)

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (14 August)

Amazon Prime Video will be exclusively premiering iconic British adventurer, Bear Grylls’ most recent project, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, featuring 66 teams from 30 countries racing across 671 kilometres of rugged Fijian terrain non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day.

Knives Out (26 August)

Featuring a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford, and homegrown Aussie icon Toni Collette, Knives Out follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigates the mysterious death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), the patriarch of a well-off, eccentric and combative family. Detective Benoit Blanc must sift through each family member’s story and alibi to uncover the truth — the one thing he knows for sure is that everyone is a suspect.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list

1 August

The Office (UK) Christmas Specials: Season 1-2

The Matrix

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix Reloaded

Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

The West Wing Seasons 1-7

David Makes Man: Season 1

24: Seasons 1-8

2 August

Red Dog

3 August

Bandish Bandits: Season 1

7 August

Jessy And Nessy: Season 1 Part(2)

8 August

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

Arrival

13 August

Semi-Pro

14 August

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

15 August

Misfits Seasons 1-5

22 August

Les Miserables The Staged Concert

25 August

Jumanji: The Next Level

26 August

Fisherman’s Friends

Knives Out

28 August

Get Duked!

29 August

Dolittle

Cats

Disney’s streaming highlights for August

The Simpsons: Season 30 (1 August)

Bart’s not dead, but is the subject of a movie starring Gal Gadot. Homer is nearly killed by Krusty the Clown, and Lisa seeks asylum in Canada and much, much more in The Simpsons Season 30.

The Greatest Showman (14 August)

An original musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, starring Hugh Jackman. Barnum was a visionary who rose from nothing to create the “Greatest Show on Earth”, a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe.

The One & Only Ivan (21 August)

An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualisation and the significance of the place one calls home.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Disney Plus.

Disney’s full streaming list:

1 August

The Simpsons: Season 3

7 August

America’s Funniest Videos: Season 16

14 August

The Greatest Showman

Howard

Magic Camp

Weird But True!: Season 3

Upside-Down Magic

21 August

The One & Only Ivan

28 August

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Foxtel’s streaming highlights for August

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5 (3 August)

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns express from the US for a fifth season and it is worth the wait! Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard Bassett will all be back for more family and friendship drama, jaw-dropping moments, and, of course, some fun with our favorite ladies from the P. They’ll be joined by the newest Potomac Housewife, Wendy Osefo, a professor, political analyst, entrepreneur, wife, and mother of three.

Hiroshima: 75 Years Later (5 August)

In the acclaimed filmmaking tradition of Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old, comes a World War II documentary that reflects on the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

Ford V Ferrari (12 August)

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in the remarkable true story of two 20th century mavericks who joined forces and rocked the world.

Jumanji: The Next Level (25 August)

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snow mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Gogglebox Australia (26 August)

The four-time TV WEEK Logie award winning show returns for a 12th season and sees Australia’s favourite households back on the couch and ready to sink their teeth into their favourite TV snacks and the best and worst of 2020’s newest television programs.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Foxtel.

Foxtel’s full streaming list

1 August

The O.C.: Seasons 1-4

Serenity (2205)

Get Him to the Geek

Get Smart

The World’s End

Zombieland

Hail, Caesar!

Changeling

Daddy Day Camp

Hook

Jungle Safari

Major Payne

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Death Wish

Gorillas in the Mist

High Anxiety

Legal Eagles

A Warrior’s Tail

Aquamarine

Barbie: A Fairy Secret

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas

27 Dresses

A Good Year

Forces of Nature

Sleepless in Seattle

The Sweetest Thing

The Wedding Date

Duplicity

2 August

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown

Red Dog

3 August

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5

Attenborough’s Wonder of Eggs

4 August

Alone: Season 7

The Great Hotel Escape

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

5 August

Doctor Sleep

Hiroshima: 75 Years Later

6 August

Aussie Lobster Men: Season 3

7 August

The Shining

8 August

Don’t Let Go

9 August

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Complete Season Release)

10 August

The Lego Batman Movie

12 August

Ford V Ferrari

13 August

About Time

14 August

Pilgrimage: Road to Istanbul

Land of the Lost

15 August

The Man from U.N.C.L.E

How to Train Your Dragon

Top Gun

16 August

What Will Become of Us

Snow White and the Huntsman

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

17 August

Lovecraft Country

Killer Tapes

Young Dylan

18 August

Death Row: New Arrivals

21 August

Burn After Reading

22 August

We Hunt Together

25 August

Jumanji: The Next Level

Stargirl (Complete Season Release)

26 August

Gogglebox Australia: Season 12

27 August

Burden of Truth: Season 3

28 August

Counting On: Season 5

V For Vendetta

29 August

Dolittle

Cats

31 August

The Murder Tapes

Wonder Woman (2017)

Binge’s streaming highlights for August

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (9 August)

Based on the best-selling book by Michelle McNamara, this six-part docuseries chronicles the search for the violent predator she dubbed the ‘Golden State Killer’. The series draws from extensive archival footage and police files as well as exclusive new interviews with detectives, survivors and family members of the killer to weave together a picture of a complex and flawed investigation.

Lovecraft Country (17 August)

Lovecraft Country is a ten-episode series based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name that follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollet) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father, Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both a racist white America and the monstrous creatures that could be ripped from author H.P Lovecraft’s horror paperbacks that George devours.

DC’s Stargirl (25 August)

The new DC Universe drama series STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list

1 August

The O.C.: Seasons 1-4

House: Seasons 1-3

2 August

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg: Season 2

The Singapore Grip: Season 1, Episode 2

4 August

Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 5, Episode 10 (New Episodes Weekly)

Alone: Season 7

America’s Got Talent: The Champions – Season 2

5 August

The Great Canadian Bake Off: Season 1, Episode 3 (New Episodes Weekly)

Million Dollar Listing LA: Season 12, Episode 8 (New Episodes Weekly)

6 August

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 10, Episode 13 (New Episodes Weekly)

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2, Episode 7 (New Episodes Weekly)

Geordie Shore: Season 19

7 August

Traces: Season 1, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

Making It: Season 2, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

The Real Housewives of New York: Season 12, Episode 17 (New Episodes Weekly)

9 August

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

World On Fire

11 August

Teen Mom 2: Season 9

14 August

Perry Mason: Season 1 (All Episodes)

15 August

Space Jam

Top Gun

The World’s End

17 August

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 1

19 August

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

20 August

Murder Made Me Famous: Season 5

23 August

Red Dog

25 August

DC’s Star Girl: Season 1

27 August

The Elephant Hospital

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2, Finale

Catfish: The TV Show – Season 8

Paw Patrol: Season 5

28 August

Burden of Truth: Season 3

29 August

Cats

31 August

Wonder Woman

