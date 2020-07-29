Friends, it’s that time of the month again — our epic streaming list for August is ready for you to bookmark. Whether you’re craving a new TV series, movie or doco, platforms like Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Foxtel, and Binge are ready to offer a multitude of suggestions across various genres. Happy days.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for August
Forrest Gump (1 August)
Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field), he leads anything but a restricted life. Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save — his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).
Immigration Nation (3 August)
This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (4 August)
Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay performs a stand-up special filmed live in Atlanta.
World’s Most Wanted (5 August)
Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles some of the world’s most wanted.
Lucifer: Season 5 (21 August)
Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.
Netflix’s full streaming list
1 August
- Super Monsters: The New Class
- Forrest Gump
- Project X
- No Strings Attached
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- It Takes Two
- Now and Then
2 August
- Connected
3 August
- Immigration Nation
4 August
- Mundo Mistério
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
5 August
- World’s Most Wanted
- Anelka : L’Incompris
6 August
- The Rain: Season 3
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
7 August
- High Seas: Season 3
- Selling Sunset: Season 3
- Sing On! Germany
- Tiny Creatures
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
- Work It
- Berlin, Berlin
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
- Word Party Songs
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
10 August
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
12 August
- Greenleaf: Season 5
- (Un)Well
13 August
- Une fille facile
14 August
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- Teenage Bounty Hunters
- 3%: Season 4
- El robo del siglo
- Glow Up: Season 2
- Project Power
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
15 August
- Stranger: Season 2
- Rita: Season 5
- Space Jam
17 August
- Crazy Awesome Teachers
- Glitch Techs: Season 2
18 August
19 August
- DeMarcus Family Rules
- Crímenes de familia
- Love the Way U Lie
- High Score
20 August
- Biohackers
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
- Great Pretender
21 August
- Hoops
- Rust Valley Restorer: Seasson 3
- Lucifer: Season 5
- Fuego negro
- All Together Now
- The Sleepover
25 August
- Trinkets: Season 2
26 August
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
- Million Dollar Beach House
- Rising Phoenix
27 August
- Aggretsuko: Season 3
28 August
- Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
- I AM A KILLER: Released
- Orígenes secretos
- Fearless
Stan’s streaming highlights for August
Little Birds (5 August)
Inspired by the erotic short stories of Anais Nin and directed by Stacie Passon (Billions, The Affair), Little Birds follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple), who’s fresh off the transatlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. But when her husband Hugo (Hugh Skinner) does not receive her in the way she expected, she spins off into the surprising, diverse and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955.
The Circus: Season 5 (17 August)
The Circus returns to Stan as America approaches a monumental presidential election, confronts systemic racism and endures a deadly pandemic and economic upheaval.
I Am Woman (28 August)
Told for the first time on screen, the Stan Original Film I Am Woman is the inspiring story of Australian singer-songwriter Helen Reddy – the Grammy-award winning artist responsible for co-writing and singing ‘I Am Woman’ – a song that went on to become the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s.
Love Fraud (30 August)
This four-part docu series follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women looking for love — conning them out of their money and dignity. The story unravels in real time as Smith’s victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.
Stan’s full streaming list
1 August
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Brothers in Arms
- Up in the Air
- The Kite Runner
3 August
- Acute Misfortune
5 August
- Little Birds
- Werq the World: Season Finale
6 August
- Mr & Mrs Murder: Season 1
7 August
- Chimerica: Season 1
- Brabham
11 August
- Michelle Obama: Life After the White House
13 August
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Trilogy)
14 August
- Battlestar Galactica: Seasons 1-4
16 August
- Elementary Seasons 6-7
17 August
- The Circus: Season 5
20 August
- The Expendables (Trilogy)
22 August
- Portrait of a Lady On Fire
23 August
- Dark Money: Season 1
27 August
- Blood & Treasure: Season 1
28 August
- I Am Woman
30 August
- Love Fraud
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for August
The Matrix (1 August)
1999 film, The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves as computer hacker Thomas A. Anderson living two lives — one as a computer programmer and another as a world class hacker known by the name, Neo. After he’s contracted by another computer hacker who’s been branded as a terrorist by the government, Neo finds himself targeted by the police and questioning the true nature and mysteries of his reality.
The Hunger Games (1 August)
Based off of the trilogy of novels by American author Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian world divided into 12 districts with one Capitol. Each year, one boy and one girl from each district under the age of 18 are chosen at random to participate in The Hunger Games as a reminder and retribution for a past rebellion.
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (1 August)
After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.
World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (14 August)
Amazon Prime Video will be exclusively premiering iconic British adventurer, Bear Grylls’ most recent project, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, featuring 66 teams from 30 countries racing across 671 kilometres of rugged Fijian terrain non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day.
Knives Out (26 August)
Featuring a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford, and homegrown Aussie icon Toni Collette, Knives Out follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigates the mysterious death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), the patriarch of a well-off, eccentric and combative family. Detective Benoit Blanc must sift through each family member’s story and alibi to uncover the truth — the one thing he knows for sure is that everyone is a suspect.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list
1 August
- The Office (UK) Christmas Specials: Season 1-2
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Matrix Reloaded
- Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
- The West Wing Seasons 1-7
- David Makes Man: Season 1
- 24: Seasons 1-8
2 August
- Red Dog
3 August
- Bandish Bandits: Season 1
7 August
- Jessy And Nessy: Season 1 Part(2)
8 August
- Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love
- Arrival
13 August
- Semi-Pro
14 August
- World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji
15 August
- Misfits Seasons 1-5
22 August
- Les Miserables The Staged Concert
25 August
- Jumanji: The Next Level
26 August
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Knives Out
28 August
- Get Duked!
29 August
- Dolittle
- Cats
Disney’s streaming highlights for August
The Simpsons: Season 30 (1 August)
Bart’s not dead, but is the subject of a movie starring Gal Gadot. Homer is nearly killed by Krusty the Clown, and Lisa seeks asylum in Canada and much, much more in The Simpsons Season 30.
The Greatest Showman (14 August)
An original musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, starring Hugh Jackman. Barnum was a visionary who rose from nothing to create the “Greatest Show on Earth”, a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe.
The One & Only Ivan (21 August)
An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualisation and the significance of the place one calls home.
Disney’s full streaming list:
1 August
- The Simpsons: Season 3
7 August
- America’s Funniest Videos: Season 16
14 August
- The Greatest Showman
- Howard
- Magic Camp
- Weird But True!: Season 3
- Upside-Down Magic
21 August
- The One & Only Ivan
28 August
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Foxtel’s streaming highlights for August
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5 (3 August)
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns express from the US for a fifth season and it is worth the wait! Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard Bassett will all be back for more family and friendship drama, jaw-dropping moments, and, of course, some fun with our favorite ladies from the P. They’ll be joined by the newest Potomac Housewife, Wendy Osefo, a professor, political analyst, entrepreneur, wife, and mother of three.
Hiroshima: 75 Years Later (5 August)
In the acclaimed filmmaking tradition of Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old, comes a World War II documentary that reflects on the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.
Ford V Ferrari (12 August)
Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in the remarkable true story of two 20th century mavericks who joined forces and rocked the world.
Jumanji: The Next Level (25 August)
The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snow mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Gogglebox Australia (26 August)
The four-time TV WEEK Logie award winning show returns for a 12th season and sees Australia’s favourite households back on the couch and ready to sink their teeth into their favourite TV snacks and the best and worst of 2020’s newest television programs.
Foxtel’s full streaming list
1 August
- The O.C.: Seasons 1-4
- Serenity (2205)
- Get Him to the Geek
- Get Smart
- The World’s End
- Zombieland
- Hail, Caesar!
- Changeling
- Daddy Day Camp
- Hook
- Jungle Safari
- Major Payne
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
- Death Wish
- Gorillas in the Mist
- High Anxiety
- Legal Eagles
- A Warrior’s Tail
- Aquamarine
- Barbie: A Fairy Secret
- Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
- 27 Dresses
- A Good Year
- Forces of Nature
- Sleepless in Seattle
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Wedding Date
- Duplicity
2 August
- Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown
- Red Dog
3 August
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5
- Attenborough’s Wonder of Eggs
4 August
- Alone: Season 7
- The Great Hotel Escape
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
5 August
- Doctor Sleep
- Hiroshima: 75 Years Later
6 August
- Aussie Lobster Men: Season 3
7 August
- The Shining
8 August
- Don’t Let Go
9 August
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Complete Season Release)
10 August
- The Lego Batman Movie
12 August
- Ford V Ferrari
13 August
- About Time
14 August
- Pilgrimage: Road to Istanbul
- Land of the Lost
15 August
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Top Gun
16 August
- What Will Become of Us
- Snow White and the Huntsman
- Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
17 August
- Lovecraft Country
- Killer Tapes
- Young Dylan
18 August
- Death Row: New Arrivals
21 August
- Burn After Reading
22 August
- We Hunt Together
25 August
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Stargirl (Complete Season Release)
26 August
- Gogglebox Australia: Season 12
27 August
- Burden of Truth: Season 3
28 August
- Counting On: Season 5
- V For Vendetta
29 August
- Dolittle
- Cats
31 August
- The Murder Tapes
- Wonder Woman (2017)
Binge’s streaming highlights for August
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (9 August)
Based on the best-selling book by Michelle McNamara, this six-part docuseries chronicles the search for the violent predator she dubbed the ‘Golden State Killer’. The series draws from extensive archival footage and police files as well as exclusive new interviews with detectives, survivors and family members of the killer to weave together a picture of a complex and flawed investigation.
Lovecraft Country (17 August)
Lovecraft Country is a ten-episode series based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name that follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollet) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father, Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both a racist white America and the monstrous creatures that could be ripped from author H.P Lovecraft’s horror paperbacks that George devours.
DC’s Stargirl (25 August)
The new DC Universe drama series STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.
Binge’s full streaming list
1 August
- The O.C.: Seasons 1-4
- House: Seasons 1-3
2 August
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg: Season 2
- The Singapore Grip: Season 1, Episode 2
4 August
- Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 5, Episode 10 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Alone: Season 7
- America’s Got Talent: The Champions – Season 2
5 August
- The Great Canadian Bake Off: Season 1, Episode 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Million Dollar Listing LA: Season 12, Episode 8 (New Episodes Weekly)
6 August
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 10, Episode 13 (New Episodes Weekly)
- What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2, Episode 7 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Geordie Shore: Season 19
7 August
- Traces: Season 1, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Making It: Season 2, Episode 2 (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Real Housewives of New York: Season 12, Episode 17 (New Episodes Weekly)
9 August
- I’ll Be Gone In The Dark
- World On Fire
11 August
- Teen Mom 2: Season 9
14 August
- Perry Mason: Season 1 (All Episodes)
15 August
- Space Jam
- Top Gun
- The World’s End
17 August
- Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 1
19 August
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn
20 August
- Murder Made Me Famous: Season 5
23 August
- Red Dog
25 August
- DC’s Star Girl: Season 1
27 August
- The Elephant Hospital
- What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2, Finale
- Catfish: The TV Show – Season 8
- Paw Patrol: Season 5
28 August
- Burden of Truth: Season 3
29 August
- Cats
31 August
- Wonder Woman
