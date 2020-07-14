You Too Can Make ‘Everything is Cake’ Treats

It was the perfect response to a horrifying 2020 — a viral video showing a series of random foodstuffs that were not as they appeared. Despite how realistic they looked, they were all revealed to actually be cakes. Yes, even brown onions. Apparently, you too can make these delicious illusions yourself at home, if you’re up to the fun – albeit painstaking – task.

The videos are not exactly new, but they were brought to our attention when a tweet went viral, and our eyes were throughly deceived.

guys i’m genuinely distressed i can’t take this shit anymore pic.twitter.com/vUl54Ro444 — iz (@evillanelles) July 11, 2020

The series comes from a YouTube channel, called Sideserf Cake Studio, which specialises in making cakes look like things that are usually not cake. While non-cake foods feature heavily, the concept also extends to making cakes look like things that are not actually edible. That includes objects like tote bags, toilet paper and human hearts.

READ MORE How To Make A Giant Chocolate Lava Cake

And the cake makers have provided tutorials, so you can recreate the fun at home yourself.

Make a capsicum

Starting small, there’s a seven-minute tutorial on how to recreate the capsicum, which featured in the viral tweet. It’s the final painting touches that make the cake look like it’s just been plucked from the plant.

Filet-O-Fish, but make it cake

If you feel like pranking your friend with a fake burger, there’s a tutorial on that too. This one features the Filet-O-Fish, which despite looking just like the greasy original, is, in fact, a cake.

Eggplant cakes are a thing too

In a similar vibe to the capsicum cake, there’s a lesson on how to make eggplant cakes too. It includes modeling chocolate and all sorts of expert level cake-making techniques, so if you feel like taking on a Nailed It-like challenge, it should be a fun experience.

Or an edible tote bag

Perhaps you want to trick your friend into picking up a tote bag only to find out it’s cake. What a prank. Luckily there’s a tutorial for that too.

And just a final reminder – everything is now cake.