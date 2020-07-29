Level Up Your Life

Will This TikTok Cereal Box Hack Solve All Your Breakfast Problems?

Joel Kahn

Published 3 hours ago: July 30, 2020 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:cereal
hack or wacktiktok
Image: iStock

A viral hack has been circulating on TikTok for a while now. In the countless videos of the #CerealBoxChallenge (does TikTok use hashtags? I am old…) people show how, instead of using the tabs built in to a cereal box, you can fold down the sides and top to make an adorable little “gift box” for the sugary goodness within.

In our never-ending quest for knowledge, we decided to test out this hack by procuring and manipulating a few boxes of our favourite breakfast foods. Armed with only the instructions from the videos, we set out to fold the box and determine whether it improved on…just closing it normally.

While testing out the process, we found that the quality of the box itself mattered. A brand-name box is more rigid than a flimsy store brand. We also had to consider the actual plastic bag inside the box — does this new method of closure make pouring the cereal easier?

And then, of course, we wondered if this can be considered a “hack” at all. A “hack” is a quick way to solve a common problem. Are people spending every morning befuddled by the complicated tab-and-slat system on top of their Cocoa Krispies?

