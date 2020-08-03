Mix Sweet and Bland Cereal for a Balanced Breakfast

Making breakfast sucks. You are already tired, and now you need to cook? Cook food? In the morning?

This is why no-cook breakfasts are best. The simplest and most readily available is, of course, boxed breakfast cereal. The problem is that cereal only comes in two varieties: far too sweet and far too bland.

To solve this issue, I have come up with a perfect solution. Back in the before times, when we had an office with snacks, I would concoct an afternoon snack by combining the too sweet cereal with the too bland cereal. The two components naturally balance each other out, making a well balanced treat to enjoy in the morning, afternoon, or evening! Why not!

The combinations of cereal are endless, and here are some of my favourites:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Corn Flakes

Double Chocolate Krave and Cheerios

Frosted Minnie Wheats and Rice Krispies

One versatile option, Honey Nut Cheerios, can act as either the sweet or bland component, depending on what you pair it with.

If you think that these flavours would clash, just remember that Cheerios or Rice Krispies taste like almost nothing, so they can’t clash or overpower anything! They are the culinary equivalent of packing peanuts (new cereal idea: packing peanuts), merely there to fill you up and tamp down the sugariness of Fruity Pebbles.

Now I’m not a doctor, but a bowl of combo cereal probably doesn’t have enough nutrients to get you ready for a productive day, so consider having some fruit, protein, whole grains, and caffeine as well. But as a thrown-together snack, it really can’t be beat.