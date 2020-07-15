Turn Your Frappucino Into an Alcoholic Slushie

Bottled Frappuccinos will never fail to transport me to the year 1999. I am 13 years old — all Clinique Happy and butterfly clips — and sipping a chilled Mocha coffee drink from a glass bottle seems like the height of adult sophistication. I hadn’t really thought about the drink in a long time, not until I saw this piece from Delish about how we’ve been drinking them “all wrong for years.”

According to TikTok user @naatalie_lee, these sweetened coffee drinks should be put in the freezer for a few hours to effectively supercool them. Once one is properly chilled, you need only to open and agitate the beverage (to form some nucleation sites) and — boom — you have a coffee-flavored slush. This is all is fine and good, but the original consumers of the bottled Frappuccino (aka the Clinique Happy wearers) are in their 30s now, and its time the drink grew up with us. This is very easily achieved — just add a shot (or three) of alcohol.

Alcohol, of course, will lower the freezing point of the coffee drink, but that just means you have to freeze it a little longer. To see just how long, I purchased a large (400mL) mocha-flavored bottled Frap, drank a bit, then replaced the consumed coffee with 60mL of vodka and 30mL of Fernet-Vallet. After about four hours (and checking every hour), I had a slush.

To test the limits of my boozy beverage, I left it in the freezer overnight and was thrilled to find it was still slushy — and not rock solid — when I took it out in the morning. It was a little icy at first, but a quick stir with a straw at room temperature turned it into the sippable drink you see above. If you don’t have any Fernet, you can use a different liqueur, or replace it with 20mL of vodka. If your Frappuccino is one the smaller side (300mL), use 60mL of alcohol. The flavour of Frap, however, is completely up to you.