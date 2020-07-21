The Iconic’s Offering 25% Off Your Favourite Brands

The Iconic’s back at it again with a solid 25 per cent off more than 17,000 items across some of our most loved brands. It’s what it’s calling the Sport & Fashion Frenzy Sale.

The Iconic may not be part of the Click Frenzy Julove mayhem but that’s not stopping it from giving you a chance to lift your wardrobe and accessory game.

The Frenzy promotion has officially begun and will last until 11:59pm AEST Thursday, 23 July. Those living in the Sydney metro area will be pleased to hear that all purchases over $50 will be available for Free Express Delivery, but it excludes items sent by partners of The Iconic.

We’ve selected some items below to pique your interest, though the prices mentioned are before the 25 per cent discount. Otherwise, head on over to The Iconic website for the full range of items on sale.

Men’s sale

Polo Ralph Lauren: Cotton Oxford Sport Shirt ($159)

Tommy Hilfiger: Tommy Regular Polo ($99.95)

Nike: Flex Vent Max 3.0 Shorts ($65)

Adidas Originals: Solid Crew Socks ($19.95)

Simon Carter: Suede Leather Reversible Dress Belt ($79.95)

Happy Socks: Mix Gift Box ($59.95)

Wrangler: Smith R28 Skinny Jeans ($159.95)

Women’s sale

Belle & Bloom: Ex-Boyfriend Wool Blend Oversized Coat ($249.95)

Silent Theory: The Vice High Skinny Jeans ($119.95)

Nike: Sportswear Tech Fleece Pants ($100)

Levi’s: Dad Jeans ($149)

The Fated: Adore Tiered Mini Dress ($83.97)

Saint Valentine: Saint Mini Hoop Sleepers ($85)

Birkenstock: Unisex Arizona Oiled Leather Regular Sandals ($159)

Atmos&Here: Skyla Ribbed Button Cardi ($69.99)

If you’re after more sales, check out our roundup of July’s Click Frenzy deals.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.