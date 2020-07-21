The Iconic’s Offering 25% Off Your Favourite Brands

Level Up Your Life

The Iconic’s back at it again with a solid 25 per cent off more than 17,000 items across some of our most loved brands. It’s what it’s calling the Sport & Fashion Frenzy Sale.

The Iconic may not be part of the Click Frenzy Julove mayhem but that’s not stopping it from giving you a chance to lift your wardrobe and accessory game.

The Frenzy promotion has officially begun and will last until 11:59pm AEST Thursday, 23 July. Those living in the Sydney metro area will be pleased to hear that all purchases over $50 will be available for Free Express Delivery, but it excludes items sent by partners of The Iconic.

We’ve selected some items below to pique your interest, though the prices mentioned are before the 25 per cent discount. Otherwise, head on over to The Iconic website for the full range of items on sale.

Men’s sale

Polo Ralph Lauren: Cotton Oxford Sport Shirt ($159)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Tommy Hilfiger: Tommy Regular Polo ($99.95)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Nike: Flex Vent Max 3.0 Shorts ($65)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Adidas Originals: Solid Crew Socks ($19.95)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Simon Carter: Suede Leather Reversible Dress Belt ($79.95)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Happy Socks: Mix Gift Box ($59.95)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Wrangler: Smith R28 Skinny Jeans ($159.95)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Women’s sale

Belle & Bloom: Ex-Boyfriend Wool Blend Oversized Coat ($249.95)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Silent Theory: The Vice High Skinny Jeans ($119.95)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Nike: Sportswear Tech Fleece Pants ($100)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Levi’s: Dad Jeans ($149)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

The Fated: Adore Tiered Mini Dress ($83.97)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Saint Valentine: Saint Mini Hoop Sleepers ($85)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Birkenstock: Unisex Arizona Oiled Leather Regular Sandals ($159)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

Atmos&Here: Skyla Ribbed Button Cardi ($69.99)

The Iconic
Image: The Iconic

If you’re after more sales, check out our roundup of July’s Click Frenzy deals.

