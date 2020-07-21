Click Frenzy Julove 2020: All the Best Deals in One Place

If you thought sale season was over after the 2019-20 financial year came to a close, you’re fortunately mistaken. Click Frenzy took over the month of May with a bang and now it’s back to give us some much needed Julove with another round of discounts.

We’ve compiled a list of the best deals so far and added in links to buy. Even if you don’t want anything right now, it’s never a bad idea to plan ahead and get in your Father’s Day and Christmas prezzies a few months early and potentially save big bucks.

While some of these deals may not officially be part of Click Frenzy Julove, they still stand out from the crowd and deserve a special mention.

Without further ado, here’s a list of all the best deals across the board all in one place. Unless otherwise stated, most deals will be live from 7pm 21 July to 24 July. Happy shopping (but in moderation)!

Best Click Frenzy Julove tech deals & more

Here’s how it compares to other 100GB plans:

Vodafone: 25GB for $35 per month, up from 10GB for $40. The $5 per month price-cut will only last for your first 12 months with Vodafone, but you’ll get to keep your bonus data for the life of your plan. You’ll need to sign-up before 30 July to get this deal. It’s available to both new and existing customers.

You can also pair the deal with a new phone, but you’ll only save $5 per month for your first 12 months, no matter how long your repayment. Here’s a list of some phones you can get it with:

Amaysim: It’s doubled the data on its $10 recharge, bringing it up to 2GB per 28 days for the life of your plan. Given $10 would normally only get you 1GB, that’s a solid offer. This deal runs until 31 July and is exclusive to WhistleOut.

TPG Mobile: 50% off all of its SIM-only prepaid plans for the first six months. For example, you can get yourself 14GB for $12.50 per month. While the discount only lasts half a year, the plans are contract-free so you can leave after your savings run out.

Woolworths Mobile: $180 off the outright price of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20+ 5G, which works out to be a $7.50 per month discount across the 24-month term. Woolies will also throw in a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds+, valued at $299. This offer runs until 31 July.

Here are the 24-month plans for the S20+:

Here are the 24-month plans for S20+ 5G:

Telstra: It’s offering a $20 credit for three months to customers who sign up to its NBN 100 plan. That’s a total saving of $60. You’ll also get three free months of access to Binge, and won’t have to pay a connection fee if you buy online. The plan is contract-free, but if you cancel within your first 24 months, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value of your modem. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the amount of months left in the two-year term. The included modem has 4G backup in the event of an NBN outage. The catch: Telstra restricts its NBN 100 plans to FTTP and HFC customers only.

Best Click Frenzy Julove deals on beauty, fashion, activewear & accessories

Best Click Frenzy Julove travel deals

