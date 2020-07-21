Give Herbal Liqueurs a Tropical Vibe With Whipped Pineapple Juice

I do not think of syrupy, herbal liqueurs as “summery,” but that doesn’t stop me from drinking them during the hotter months, or looking for new and interesting ways to drink them. If you’ve had a Garibaldi, you know that these bitter, dense elixirs can be refreshing — you just have to get some fluffy juice involved.

I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me on my own, but as PUNCH points out in their article on the subject, the “Garibaldi format” works with pretty much any herbaceous liqueur or combination of liqueurs. Just whip about four ounces of juice, then pour it over a couple of shots of chilled liqueur — done.

I’ve found that orange juice forms the most impressive, stable foam, but a combination of three ounce pineapple and one ounce of lime juices tastes treacherously good. When combined with Chartreuse, which has an ABV of 55%, the liqueur takes on the flavour profile of the tamest, most friendly punch you ever did meet — and I poured two full ounces of the stuff into my lowball.

Essentially, adding an aerated aliquot of limey pineapple juice makes any heavy, herbal liqueur taste and feel happy and sunny. It’s also easy to accomplish: Just pour 60mL of your favourite liqueur — be that Campari, Aperol, either colour of Chartreuse, or whatever — into a glass with ice, then whip 120mL of (chilled) juice in a high-powered blender for 3o seconds. (If you’re juice isn’t chilled, you can add an ice cube or two and blend until the cube disappears.) Layer the juice on top of your liqueur and sip, baby, sip.

The juice is yours to choose, so play around with citrus and tropical offerings until you find your favourite, and don’t be afraid to combine different types of juices (or different types of liqueurs, for that matter). But I highly recommend you start with pineapple and lime. It is the very definition of “dangerously delicious.”