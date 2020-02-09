Netflix Just Added 10 Brand-New Movies And TV Shows

How To Perfectly Cook Ten Different Cuts Of Steak

15 Surprising Things You Can Make In A Rice Cooker

Add Maraschino Liqueur To Your Daiquiri

Photo: Claire Lower

Somehow, some way, it is still winter, and honestly? I’m not thrilled! Sure, there are signs that spring is coming—like crocuses peeking up through the ground—but crocuses can only do so much. To supplement the cheerful flowers, I have been drinking tropical things.

Daiquiris are a fave, but my most favourite is a daiquiri made with Plantation pineapple rum. Recently, instead of adding the usual simple syrup, I got a wild hair and poured the very last ounce of my Luxardo maraschino liqueur into the shaker, which added a nice almond-scented, cherry-adjacent flavour. It’s very fruity, very cheerful, and very good. To make it, you will need:

  • 60ml Plantation pineapple rum

  • 30ml Luxardo maraschino liqueur

  • 30ml lime juice

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake until it becomes entirely too cold to hold in your hand. You want this quite diluted and frothy, so shake hard for a little longer than you think you need to. Strain into a coupe glass, garnish with a lime wheel, and consume while staring hard at some crocuses. Crocuses always help.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au driving safety saving-money

The Road Rules You Didn't Realise You Were Breaking

For most, the road rules you remember best are the ones that got you through the mandatory driving tests, beyond which rested a probationary license. Oh, and the ones a police officer has fined you for violating since acquiring said license. But no one's really up to speed on every road rule in existence and certainly not the specific aberrations between Australian states.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles