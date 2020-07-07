Compare Multiple Job Offers With This Salary Calculator

Looking for a job is hard, but the stress doesn’t stop once you finally get an offer. It can be tempting to just say “yes” to the first offer you get, especially these days when the job market seems to be drying up, but you still need to make sure you’re happy with the deal you’re being offered — or even that the job you’re applying for in the first place is actually worth your time. That’s why you may want to use a salary calculator like this one from Levels.fyi, which lets you compare multiple offers or see what a job’s four-year total compensation is expected to be.

How to use the calculator

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

To use the calculator, just plug in the information into each of the fields, and the graph to the left will automatically fill in.

Don’t worry if your company doesn’t show up under the “Company” section — the tool is company-agnostic by default, so you can calculate your expected four-year earnings even if the company isn’t listed.

Click “Advanced” to calculate how performance bonuses, relocation bonuses, and other benefits also factor in.

You can also click “Compare another offer” to, well, compare another offer.

The tool only calculates based on the information you include, so it’ll work if you just want to, say, see how your base salary might go up after yearly performance bonuses. The graph to the left of the calculator automatically updates as you add more info, and shows you the expected earnings for each offer you add.

View benefits and job listings

The salary calculator is helpful for just about anyone on the job market, but Levels.fyi can be used for a lot more if you’re looking for offers specifically in the tech industry.

The website was created by Zuhayeer Musa and Zaheer Mohiuddin to help fellow job-seeker compare offers from competing tech firms since job titles and compensation can differ between companies even if they’re technically the same position.

There are tabs that show verified salaries, benefits, and internship compensation for various companies. Most of this data can be viewed by company or location, too, which is helpful information when negotiating offers, raises, and promotions. The “Still Hiring” tab shows which companies have open positions actively being filled, with links to apply.

The database also has statistics on a wide array of jobs in the tech industry — including sales, HR, marketing, and finance — and salary information for a few tech-adjacent media or advertising companies as well, even if they don’t necessarily have a “levels” system. And since the information is crowd-sourced, there are plenty of tools to contribute your own salary or company data.