Use Linktree to Make Your ‘Link in Bio’ Actually Useful

Social media is a vital tool for promoting your work online, but almost every social media app shares a major flaw: You can only paste one “website” link to your profile. For most people, that’s not enough — most of us have multiple profiles, projects, and portfolios to promote, sometimes to different audiences — which is why so link aggregating services like Linktree are an increasingly necessary part of your online life.

Linktree isn’t the first website like this (and we outline a few of its chief competitors down below), but it’s one of the simplest to use, as it focuses solely on the links and eschews extra features like blogging and media publishing. It’s also free to use, and even the paid version ($US6 ($8)/month) is far cheaper than creating and hosting a website and grants you access to tons of helpful analytics tools.

If you’ve spent any time on social media in the last couple years, chances are you’ve checked out someone’s Linktree, and may be curious about the service. Linktree profiles are easy to make, but there are lots of extra features tucked away in the website’s austere interface, so we’ll guide you through the process.

How to create a Linktree page

The first step is to sign up for a new account here. Even the free Linktree options allow you to add unlimited links to your profile page, but there is a Pro plan ($US6 ($8) a month) that adds analytics tracking and lets you set priority links, schedule links to go live at a later time, and more. For most users, though, the free option will be enough.

Once you sign up and login, it’s time to add and customise your link list from the “Links” tab.

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Click the “Add New Link” button to, surprise, add a link tab. Paste a URL in the box. To make the link public, click the slider so it turns green. If you later want to hide a link, click the slider again so it’s greyed out. You can also click the trash can to permanently delete a link from your profile. Drag and drop the link tabs to reorder their appearance on your Linktree page.

Some links will have additional options depending on what you’re linking to. YouTube links, for example, can be set to open in a separate tab and ask visitors to subscribe to your channel.

Free members can add thumbnail images to any link, and view limited analytics. You can also display individual Tweets on your page, or, with a Pro membership, automatically display your most recent Tweet.

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Once your links are added, click the “Appearance” tab to change your profile image, customise your bio, and change your page’s theme. There are currently 10 free themes, most of which feature solid colours or simple gradients, while Pro members can select from five additional themes, from “Night sky” to “Rainbow,” or create their own with unique backgrounds and fonts (Pros can also choose to hide the “Linktree” logo). I personally use one of the free themes, and it gets the job done just fine.

The last thing to do is head over to the “Settings” tab, where you can update your account info, change your security settings, and add even more helpful links — including payment integration with Paypal, links to social media profiles, email addresses, messaging accounts like WhatsApp or Telegram, Substack and SMS subscriptions, and more. These additions will appear as icons at the bottom of your main link stack. This is also where you can toggle your account settings if you’re going to be linking to “sensitive material” (read: adult content).

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

After adding those final links and configuring your settings, your Linktree profile is ready. Copy the “My Linktree” link in the upper right and paste it in your various profiles, portfolio pages, etc., or click “Share” to share it with your contacts through a message, email, or social media post.

The best alternatives to Linktree

