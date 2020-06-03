How to Donate to and Support the Black Lives Matter Movement From Australia

Image: Getty

George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minnesota police has caused a massive uproar in the US and led to smaller scale protests in other parts of the world — Aussies too have taken their anger out to the streets. While it's great to raise your voice against systematic racism, you can also use the same energy to donate to organisations in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Although the protests erupted due to Floyd's death, they're echoing a long history of police brutality against black people in America, and the reason why the BLM movement was founded back in 2013.

Tonight is not about this week. It is not about this year. It is not about our current president or his predecessor. Tonight was generations in the making. Our current climate is only the latest accelerant. — Errin Haines ???????????????? (@emarvelous) May 30, 2020

But the BLM movement isn't just about the black community, it's a movement fighting for everyone's equal rights.

The uncomfortable truth is recent events have also shed light on Australia's own issues with racism and the often overlooked deaths in custody of First Nations Australians. Guardian Australia's Deaths Inside project found 432 Indigenous Australians have died in custody since 1991.

Where can I donate to support black and Indigenous communities?

While educating yourself on race and joining protests is one way to fight the good fight, there are more ways to make use of the outrage that's left many of us feeling helpless. If you're keen, here's a list of both local and international organisations you can donate to that are advocates for equal rights and support black and Indigenous communities.

Bridging The Gap Foundation For Indigenous Health and Education: Aims to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians when it comes to health and education.

North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency: A not-for-profit legal service supporting Aboriginal people and their families in the Northern Territory.

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women's Alliance: An organisation that is empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in Australia.

The Bail Project: A not-for-profit launched 10 years ago to combat mass incarceration and racial disparities in the US bail system.

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund: Started by Floyd's family to help cover funeral costs and court proceedings.

Reclaim the Block: A Minneapolis-based organisation trying to reduce reliance on police departments by driving initiatives to invest in violence prevention, housing, resources for youth, emergency mental health response teams, and solutions to the opioid crisis.

Minnesota Freedom Fund: Another not-for-profit raising funds to pay bail to reduce harm to individuals before trial. However, it's simultaneously trying to highlight the injustice of the bail system.

Black Visions Collective: A social justice organisation in Minneapolis that is campaigning for a world free of oppression so members of the black community can also thrive.

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational fund: A legal organisation fighting for racial justice.

Know Your Rights Camp: An organisation dedicated to the well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment and mass-mobilisation.

Communities United Against Police Brutality: This all-volunteer organisation is fighting police brutality by taking on day-to-day abuses as well as more extreme cases in order to create a climate of resistance.

Black Table Arts: Supports black communities through the arts so they can have better futures.

ACLU: For almost 100 years, the ACLU has been fighting for everyone's rights in all 50 states across the US.

Where can I sign petitions to support black and Indigenous rights?

Even if you can't join the protests, there are petitions going around you can sign to raise your voice against racism both abroad and right here at home.

Whatever action you choose to take, make sure it's well-researched and well thought out. Sometimes we end up doing more harm than good without realising it. #BlackLivesMatter