Where To Donate To Help People Fighting For Racial Justice

More than a week after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, demonstrations around the country continue in the name of racial justice. Here’s how to donate money to a cause that is actively working to fight police brutality and racial injustice. These include:
The list of bail and legal funds below are broken down by state, if you’d like to direct your donation to one location in particular. If not, Act Blue has a page set up that splits your donation between 39 community bail funds.
National organisations fighting racism
Bail funds and legal funds for protesters
National organisations
Act Blue (Donation split between 39 community bail funds)
State-level organisations
Minnesota
New York
California
Alabama
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Ohio
Beloved Community Church Bail Fund (Click amount and click Cincinnati Bail Fund on next screen)
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
Washington, D.C.
The city eliminated cash bail in 1992, but the DC chapter of BLM is fundraising for legal support:
Funds for victims and their families
A final note: While the protests don’t appear to be ending anytime soon—meaning the need for bail and legal funds will continue—it is also helpful to donate to mutual aid funds. Twitter user Lyd has an entire thread with links to mutual aid funds in cities across the country, so also consider that option.
