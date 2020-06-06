Protesting Is A Hack

Photo: Ryan M. Kelly / AFP, Getty Images

Protests get shit done. If you celebrate Independence Day, Pride or Martin Luther King Day, you know that public demonstrations, even riots, have forced change where other means could not. Earlier this week we shared with you five demonstrations that changed history; today let’s talk about what’s happening now.

Protests urging justice have occurred nationwide, and especially in the week and a half since George Floyd was killed in police custody on May 25. Look what cities have suddenly felt motivated to do:

The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder. Later, his charge was upgraded to second-degree murder and the three other officers involved in the incident were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

In Louisville, KY, where Breonna Taylor was shot in her home by police in March, protests have led the mayor to suspend no-knock warrants and require cameras on officers who are serving warrants. The FBI has also opened an investigation into her death. (Protests for Breonna Taylor were ongoing before George Floyd’s death.) More recently, the Metro Council demanded the investigation be finished within the week.

I know these are only a sampling of the progress being made nationwide. What has your city done to work toward police reforms or abolition, to reject racism or to seek justice? Let us know in the comments. Protesting, it turns out, is totally a hack. But we knew that.