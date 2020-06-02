Avoid Work Burnout With These Science-Backed Tips

For some, work can take up a whole lot of our lives and switching off isn't always possible. If you're struggling to achieve work-life balance, here are some tips to avoid a burnout without disrupting your professional life.
Everyone's roles ebb and flow a bit in the workplace but sometimes we experience more flow than we can handle. When that continues on for a sustained amount of time, it can lead to a number of negative feelings, including burnout.
The World Health Organisation defines burnout as an 'occupational phenomenon', which can be characterised by the following feelings:
- feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;
- increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and
- reduced professional efficacy.
If you're experiencing similar feelings, there are some simple changes you can make to help alleviate the stress, according to this infographic of science-backed tips provided by NetCredit.
It recommends undertaking small tasks such as tidying and organising your desk, listening to music, asking a colleague for help with your workload and getting a good night's sleep.
Though these tips might not address all your feelings, there are a number of websites you can visit for further information such as ReachOut or the BlackDog Institute.
Check out the full list of tips below.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink