Avoid Work Burnout With These Science-Backed Tips

For some, work can take up a whole lot of our lives and switching off isn't always possible. If you're struggling to achieve work-life balance, here are some tips to avoid a burnout without disrupting your professional life.

Everyone's roles ebb and flow a bit in the workplace but sometimes we experience more flow than we can handle. When that continues on for a sustained amount of time, it can lead to a number of negative feelings, including burnout.

The World Health Organisation defines burnout as an 'occupational phenomenon', which can be characterised by the following feelings:

  • feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;
  • increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and
  • reduced professional efficacy.

If you're experiencing similar feelings, there are some simple changes you can make to help alleviate the stress, according to this infographic of science-backed tips provided by NetCredit.

It recommends undertaking small tasks such as tidying and organising your desk, listening to music, asking a colleague for help with your workload and getting a good night's sleep.

Though these tips might not address all your feelings, there are a number of websites you can visit for further information such as ReachOut or the BlackDog Institute.

Check out the full list of tips below.

Image: NetCredit

This article has been updated since its original publication.

