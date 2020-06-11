Amazon's Echo Devices Are on Sale and That Means Leveling up Your Home With Alexa

Image: Supplied

We're big fans of End of Financial Year sales and Amazon's doing a killer spree of discounts for us. Currently, its Echo devices are making the discount rounds with an offering of up to 40 per cent off. Here's everything you need to know.

Echo Show 8 - HD 8" smart display with Alexa

This bad boy's original RRP is $229 but Amazon's giving it away for $159 with free delivery. There's so much you can use it for: to watch TV shows and movies, listen to radio stations and podcasts, connect with video calling and messaging, or to control your smart home.

For privacy purposes, the device is designed to electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with just a press of a button. You can also cover the camera by sliding the built in shutter.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

If you're not ready to dish out more than a hundred bucks, Amazon's third generation Echo Dot may be a better option. It's also at 31 per cent off so you can get it for $49 with free delivery instead of its original pricing of $79.

It's a cute, compact speaker that'll control your music and listen to your commands when your hands are full. We know just how important timers are when you're cooking up a storm.

Other features include planning your commute, tracking your fitness, creating routines, and making calls and sending messages between supported Echo devices and the Alexa app.

Echo Show 5

This compact 5.5" smart display built in with Alexa is normally priced at $129 but Amazon's making tech dreams come true by discounting its Echo Show 5 to $79. Yes, please.

Besides the obvious difference in screen size between this version and Echo Show 8, the Show 5 comes with slightly smaller 1.7" speakers instead.

The sound and screen quality are definitely better in the new version but if you're not super fussed and would rather save some money, the Echo Show 5 is a good bargain, especially given it has the same privacy features.

Some of our favourite Alexa skills available in Australia

In case you're still debating whether one of these devices is going to work for you, here's a list of some of Alexa's best skills available to Aussies. We're definitely digging a few of these.

“Alexa, open Cocktail King”

Become everyone’s favourite person by using Cocktail King to tell you the ingredients, amounts, instructions and glass types to make killer cocktails.

“Alexa, start 7-Minute Workout”

For when you just want somebody to tell you what to do and can't be bothered with the gym or a personal trainer.

“Alexa, ask Taste for a brownie recipe.”

Discover over 50,000 recipes and follow step-by-step instructions. You'll never run out of meal ideas.

Smart home skills

For a tech savvy home, connect your smart devices to Alexa and ask it do things like “Alexa, turn on Relax in the Bedroom”, “Alexa, brighten kitchen to 60 per cent”, or asking Alexa to play music from its music services including Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and TuneIn

“Alexa, launch Headspace.”

Meditate on the daily with the Headspace Alexa skill so you can wind down for bed.

“Alexa, what’s the news?”

Choose from a list of long-form, interactive news content from sources such as ABC News, Sky News Australia or Fox Sports News.

“Alexa, let’s play a game”

Choose from thousands of games on hundreds of topics. Local favourites include Song Quiz where you’re tasked with identifying the song and artist with each guess. You can also play Disney Hits Challenge, Would You Rather? And Escape the Room plus many more you can search through in the Alexa App.

“Alexa, ask TED Talks for the latest talk.”

Get inspired by TED Talks's vast library where world-renowned speakers and thought leaders from different parts of the world come together to educate the masses.

“Alexa, create a new to-do”

Organise your life by getting Alexa to manage your to-do list. All you need to do is say, "Alexa, create a new to-do” and follow its prompts.

