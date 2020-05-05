What Is 'Girlbossing' (And Is It Sexist?)

A 'Girlboss' is defined as a "confident, capable woman who pursues her own ambitions instead of working for others or otherwise settling in life." Gilrbossing has also been used to describe a way of presenting a professionally successful persona that highlights femininity.
The illegitimate child of a single mother, Dally-Watkins came from humble rural beginnings and found fame as a young model in 1950s Sydney. She turned this fame into a fortune, using her profile to start a chain of finishing and deportment schools for young women and, later, young men.
Dally-Watkins’ schools, which still operate today, taught catwalk strutting, posing for photographs, and make-up application. She taught models how to win beauty pageants and taught men how to court like gentlemen. And she made a lot of money doing it.
Dally-Watkins died earlier this year, and is being remembered as a strict yet charming teacher and a very successful businesswoman. The legacy of Dally-Watkins and what she symbolises as a successful and feminine woman presents an opportunity to think through some of the ways our culture both applauds and maligns women’s success.
I dread cooking with onions. Like many others, doing so makes me weep uncontrollable, stinging tears of frustration. So in a moment of insanity, I decided to test the numerous tricks we’ve posted over the years to tame these tear-jerkers. Here’s what I found.
Order some hot chips from a fish'n'chip shop in Australia and you'll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: Chicken salt. Most Australian kitchen cupboards are full of the stuff, but if you're looking to make your own this two minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook is ideal. You'll only need seven ingredients.
If it doesn't refer to to a girl who is a boss, then yes it is sexist.