The Best Winter Warmer Deals From Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020

With winter just around the corner, jackets, heaters and other warming items are starting to pop up on shopping lists. Luckily, you can get plenty of these items on the cheap right now thanks to the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale on right now.

Over the course of the 53-hour event, there's a tonne of stuff on offer, from electronics, appliances, clothing and even cars at discounted prices.

If you're ready to pick up some winter warmers, here are some of the best items on offer.

Featuring a breathable DryVent mesh lining, this fully waterproof parka will keep you dry when you need it. Pick it up at half price from The North Face - $119.

A two-in-one jacket system that'll keep you both warm and dry. It pairs a waterproof outer shell with a midweight zip-out fleece jacket, allowing you to layer up or down depending on the weather. Originally $350, you can pick it up from The North Face now for $209.

Like the men's version, this two-in-one jacket allows for customisation based on the weather. Was $350, but now available for $209 from The North Face.

A freestanding electric heater with a flame effect that'll bring the cosy aesthetic of a fireplace into your home without the mess and smoke. It has 2 temperature settings with up to 1800W of heat and the fan assistance required to distribute it evenly. It was $249.99 but now $109.99 from Kogan.

If you're keen on outdoor entertaining this winter, ensuring your guests are warm is a must. Originally $359, this outdoor strip heater is easy to install and heats up fast, available from MyTopia for just $169.

Packing Thermoball technology that'll keep you warm even when it's wet, this slim-fit hoodie is perfect for the eco-conscious hiker. You can pick it up from The North Face for $259.

You can see more of The North Face's winter warmers right here.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.