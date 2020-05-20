House Is Doing 25% Off For Click Frenzy

We've all been spending more time at home than ever before, which means you've probably cleaned out your kitchen several times.
That being said, you're likely in the position where you need to replace those things you've ditched, which is actually well-timed given House is doing an extra 25% off storewide for Click Frenzy - including products that are already on sale.
Among some of the best is the Baccarat Damashiro Bodo 10 Piece Japanese Steel Knife Block with Chopping Board, which is now $224.99, down from $1,199, using the code FRENZY at checkout. That's $974 off, which is, simply put, wild.
Let's keep in mind that Father's Day, Christmas and an assortment of birthdays are still happening this calendar year. Everyone likes an organised person who can nab a discount by thinking ahead, am I right? The sale is on until 11.59 May 25, 2020, or until sold out.
Head here and use FRENZY at checkout.
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
