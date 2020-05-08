The Best Value NBN 100 Plan You Can Get Right Now

The Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch With Your Mum This Weekend

Sick of searching for NBN plans? Wish someone would just tell you which plan to pick? Every week at WhistleOut, we review over 1,400 plan documents across the telco space to hunt down the best value options. Here’s our current winner for the NBN 100 speed tier.

When it comes to high speed NBN plans, our victor for May is MATE’s unlimited data NBN 100 plan. This plan will set you back $79.99 per month, which makes it one of the cheapest unlimited NBN plans around. In terms of evening speeds, you should expect around 83Mbps during busy periods – which is about average for an NBN 100 plan.

We’re big fans of this plan because the pricing isn’t subject to promotional discounts. While many providers offer a discounted rate for your first six months, the price then goes up by between $10 and $20 per month after your honeymoon period is over. While you can always change providers, it’s nice to not have to think about it.

If you want to bring your MATE bill down further, you can bundle your NBN plan with a SIM-only mobile plan for a $10 per month discount on your total. MATE’s mobile plans start at $20 per month for 5GB, but we’d recommend going for its $25 plan with 15GB. It’s much better value. Here’s the telco’s complete range of SIM-only plans:

MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

And here's a look at how MATE’s NBN 100 plan compares:

Tangerine’s NBN 100 plan is technically cheaper than what MATE is offering, but only for your first six months. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months with Tangerine, but $89.90 per month thereafter. If you were to stay with one provider for an entire year, you’d spend $989.40 with Tangerine, or $959.88 with MATE.

If you’re after faster evening speeds, Aussie Broadband and Superloop are worth considering, reporting typical peak hour performance of 86Mbps and 90Mbps, respectively. These plans are a little pricier however, billed at $10 more per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.

