What To Do With All That Loose Change You've Been Hoarding

How 'Karen' Became The Name For Rude, Middle-Aged White Women

How To Find The Right Running Shoes For You

How To Enable VLC's Best Hidden Features

The Best Hidden Features of VLC

VLC is easily one of our favourite media players (and yours too). While it can handle nearly every movie you throw at it, it can also do so much more. You don’t need to be a power user to understand all of its incredible, built-in features; you just need to know they exist. And we’re happy to show you everything amazing VLC can do on your desktop PC.

How to download YouTube videos with VLC

How to download YouTube videos with VLC

We've discussed plenty of ways to download YouTube videos before. However, you have one option already installed on your computer. VLC lets you play and download YouTube videos right from its desktop interface. Here's how:

  1. Find a video on YouTube — like this one — and copy the URL from the address bar.
  2. In VLC, head to Media > Open Network Stream.
  3. Paste the YouTube link in the box and click Play.
  4. Under Tools, click Codec Information.
  5. In the box that says Location, right-click the block of text and click Select All. Copy this text to your clipboard.
  6. Go back to your browser and paste the link in the address bar. This will open the source file directly on YouTube's servers.
  7. Right-click the video as it plays and select Save Video As.

You can also record clips from YouTube videos as they're streaming in VLC by pressing the red Record button in the player itself. This isn't as direct a method, but it's handy if you need to grab a particular clip out of a long video.

2. How to record video clips with VLC (Windows)

  1. Load up a video—it can be anything. Hit pause before it starts.
  2. Right-click on the video and click View. Then, click on Advanced Controls.
  3. Start playing your video, and press the red Record button in the player itself. When its background turns blue-ish, you’re recording.
  4. Press the red Record button again to stop recording
  5. Go find the clip you created. In modern versions of Windows, that’ll be in your “Videos” user folder.

3. How to capture your desktop with VLC

The Best Hidden Features of VLC

This is a great trick if you’re trying to show someone instructions for doing something on their Windows or Mac systems—especially if you don’t have the ability to share your screen over a web meeting.

  1. Under Media, click “Open Capture Device.”
  2. Click the “Capture Mode” dropdown and select “Desktop.”
  3. Modify the frame rate. 15 f/s will probably be good enough for desktop recording, though 30 f/s may be required for more fast-paced movement.
  4. Click the dropdown arrow next to “Play” and select “Convert.”
  5. In the “Profile” dropdown, choose MP4—either h.264 or h.265.
  6. At this step, you can click the tool icon to modify the settings of this profile. Here you can modify things like resolution or bitrate. We’ll use the default settings for now, but you can come back here later if you need to tweak the final product.
  7. In the Destination box, choose a location to place the finished file.
  8. Click Start.

VLC will now capture a feed of your desktop behind-the-scenes. Let it run while you record your workspace. When you’re done, you can click the stop button in the player controls to end the recording.

4. How to convert video files with VLC

The Best Hidden Features of VLC

VLC also has a pretty decent built-in video converter, if you need a quick fix and don’t have time to fuss with something like HandBrake.

  1. Under Media, click "Convert/Save".
  2. Add the file you want to convert in the File Selection section.
  3. Click "Convert/Save".
  4. In the Settings section, pick the file type you’re converting to under the “Profile” drop-down. (We recommend an .MP4, h.264 or h.265.)
  5. Give the file a name and location under Destination.
  6. Click Start. If you want, you can watch the conversion’s progress (and get an estimated duration) within VLC itself.

The converted video file will be deposited in the target location. VLC certainly isn't a replacement for a more robust application but for simple jobs, it's a video converter many people already have on their computers.

5. How to record your webcam with VLC

how to record webcam videos

Your webcam may or may not have come with software to take pictures and record videos. However, chances are VLC has some advantages over both. Not only can you choose several different types of formats to record to, you can also tweak a number of settings if needed. This is helpful for making YouTube videos or recording video messages to send to friends or relatives. Here's how to record video from your webcam:

  1. Under Media, click Open Capture Device.
  2. In the “Capture mode” drop down, DirectShow should be selected by default. If it isn’t, select it.
  3. For "Video device name" choose your webcam.
  4. For "Audio device name" choose your microphone — which might also be your webcam, if you aren’t using a separate one..
  5. Click "Advanced options".

    1. If you want to use the software that came with your device to control input settings, choose "Device properties".
    2. Otherwise, enter a value for “Video input frame rate.” 30 is a good rule of thumb for smooth video, though you can use less if you’re not concerned about quality.
    3. Click Okay.

At this point, you have two options. You can click Play to play live video through VLC and record segments as needed by pressing the red Record button (as mentioned previously). You can also choose “Convert/Save” from the dropdown menu and select where you would like the recorded file to go.

Both methods have their advantages. The former allows you to preview your video and take clips in short bursts. However, this method requires headphones, as it can create a feedback loop. It also also lead to a more sluggish recording on slower computers.

Using the Convert/Save method avoids the feedback problem, but it also doesn’t provide you much information on what you’re looking at or when you’re done recording. You can stop the recording by pressing Stop in the player, but there’s no indicator that you are still recording at the time.

How to subscribe to podcasts in VLC

You might not think of VLC as a podcast manager, but if you use it regularly, it’s actually pretty handy. To add a podcast, you’ll need the RSS feed of the show. As an example, we’ll use an RSS feed for Lifehacker’s The Upgrade podcast:

https://rss.art19.com/the-upgrade-by-lifehacker

Copy that to your clipboard, then pull up VLC and perform these steps:

  1. In VLC's sidebar, scroll down until you see Podcasts.
  2. Hover your mouse over Podcasts and click the plus sign on the right.
  3. Paste in the RSS feed URL of the show you want to add.
  4. Click OK.

Now, your podcast of choice will appear in the Podcasts sidebar section. Click on the name of a show and you’ll see a list of available episodes. Double-click on any one of them to start streaming.

7. How to cast to your Google Home speakers or Nest Hub using VLC

I just found this one out the other day, and it’s one of my favorite little tricks to stream audio from my computers to the various Google Home speakers around my house. (Even though I can yell at the speakers to load a Spotify playlist, not all of my music—and none of my videos—is streamable via the service.)

To cast music or video around your house via VLC, pull up whatever it is you want to stream. From there, click on the Playback menu and select the Render option, and then pick from any of the available speakers. It’s as easy as that, but you might not have thought to look for it under that awkwardly named option.

8. How to fix subtitles that appear at the wrong time via VLC

If you’re watching a movie with VLC and the subtitles are all off—either too early or too late based on whenever characters are saying their dialogue—you can fix this directly within VLC.

  1. Press Shift+H when an actor starts speaking a sentence you know you’ll recognize
  2. Press Shift+J when the associated subtitle pops up
  3. Press Shift+K to fix the delay.

(If a subtitle pops up before the sentence, swap steps one and two.)

9. How to set videos as your desktop wallpaper in VLC (Windows)

If you want to kick your Windows 10 wallpaper up to the next level, give this a try:

  1. Open VLC
  2. Click on Tools > Preferences
  3. Click on the Video section at the top
  4. Under “Output,” select “Direct3D9 video output”
  5. Close and reopen VLC
  6. Load a video and start playing. Right-click on the video and select Video, then “Set as wallpaper”
  7. For best results, make sure your video’s size (or aspect ratio) matches your desktop’s.

10. How to watch all your videos in ASCII (Windows)

Impress your geeky friends at your next party by putting a video on in the background...in ASCII.

  1. Load a video in VLC
  2. Navigate to Tools > Preferences > Video
  3. In the “Output” dropdown menu, select “Color ASCII art video output”
  4. Bask in your nerdiness

For what it’s worth, I couldn’t get this to work at all on my 64-bit version of VLC in Windows 10. You might have better luck with the 32-bit version, or on different video types, but I wouldn’t install a different version of VLC on a 64-bit system just for this little trick.

11. How to customize looped video on VLC (Windows)

If you only want to loop parts of a video and not the full thing, you can customize start and end points within VLC:

  1. Open your video and navigate to wherever you want your loop to start. (Tap “e” to go forward frame-by-frame.)
  2. Right-click on the video and click View. Then, click on Advanced Controls.
  3. Click on the little A/B icon once. That sets your start point.
  4. Navigate to wherever you want your loop to stop, and then click on the A/B icon again. You’ve now set your end point, and the loop will start playing and rewinding automatically.
  5. Click on the A/B icon one last time to delete the loop.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • clive Guest

    I've just tried to print this story to pdf to keep on my HD, but it prints to junk text: unreadable. Is there a way around this problem, either your end or my end?

    0
    • anthonyqld @anthonyqld

      Worked fine for me. Might be an issue with your PDF print driver

      0
    • pbgala @pbgala

      FOXIT does it pefectly.
      From http://www.snapfiles.com/downloadfind.php?action=s&ref=2&st=foxit

      0
  • Angus Kidman @anguskidman

    I just printed it to PDF from Chrome with no problem. Which browser/OS are you using?

    1
  • Steveo2 Guest

    The YouTube tip looks really handy. I often want to download YouTube videos and have to resort to some dodgy third party site.

    0
    • ShadowStealer7 @shadowstealer7

      YouTube usually has audio and video separate. If you use Firefox, I recommend using Complete YouTube Saver to download videos. It does require FFmpeg to be installed though.

      0
    • trishool @trishool

      There are a bunch of add-ons you can get for Firefox that let you select which quality you want to download the video, in MP4 format. I've been using it for years and it works a charm. Those add-ons also allow you to download in MP3 and FLV formats as well (depending on the video).

      0
  • Timmahh @timmahh

    I stopped using VLC awhile back because it kept crashing, I think it tries to do too much... Been using MPC-HC, ever since. It just works..! :)

    1
    • g-man @g-man

      Same. I haven't used it in years found it to cluttered and slow. It may be different now but no reason to go back and yeah MPC lightweight, simple, works.

      0
    • ShadowStealer7 @shadowstealer7

      I only use MPC-HC to use SmoothVideo Project as it doesn't support VLC. (SVP is a program/plugin that makes any video 60 FPS)

      0
    • nizmo_man @nizmo_man

      I've been using VLC for years on different machines and it worked flawlessly.

      0
  • dogrockdog @dogrockdog

    Could I record a few iview shows then plonk onto iPad for later offline viewing?

    0
  • matthiew @matthiew

    Download Youtube Videos doesn't work if you use Firefox and have the Quicktime plugin enabled. Quicktime replaces the Save As option with it's own that will prompt to purchase Quicktime Pro. Disable Quicktime to save it.

    0
  • dingus @Dingus

    How do I download Youtube Vids on a Mac with VLC? I've tried but it is different.

    0
  • inpitlane @inpitlane

    Another great tip is that you can listen to audio streams and delay them by a second or so to sync up with digital TV coverage.
    I did this for Radio Le Mans coverage of Bathurst last year. If you can play the ABC cricket stream then you can delay it to better sync with the action and Viola!, no more Channel Nine commentary.

    0
  • hobotron @hobotron

    Does anyone know if VLC has a function to remember the last playlist it had in its previous session?

    0
    • Dr_Stef Guest

      I don't think it has that, you can try shift+p, that's I think for previous DVD title, maybe it works with playlists? If you want to bookmark playlists though you can do so up to 10 different ones.
      Make a playlist, then press ctrl + F1 to F10 to save it. Then press F1 to F10 to open whatever playlist you have stored under an F key.

      0
  • spyros Guest

    It is already broken. A dialog box appears with "Your input can't be opened:
    VLC is unable to open the MRL 'https://r3---sn"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
conversion recording streaming-media video vlc youtube

How To Enable VLC's Best Hidden Features

VLC is easily one of our favourite media players (and yours too). While it can handle nearly every movie you throw at it, it can also do so much more. You don’t need to be a power user to understand all of its incredible, built-in features; you just need to know they exist. And we’re happy to show you everything amazing VLC can do on your desktop PC.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles