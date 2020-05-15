MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo Says You Should Cook With These Indigenous Plants Daily

Image: Getty

MasterChef Australia judge, Jock Zonfrillo, may have recently developed hearthrob status among Aussies for his dapper outfits and rugged looks, but the chef and founder of Adelaide’s avant-garde restaurant, Orana, is behind a much bigger conversation. If you didn't consider using indigenous ingredients before, Zonfrillo is going to change your mind using the somewhat elusive lemon myrtle as the perfect example.

Why is it important to support native ingredients?

Given Zonfrillo's Scottish-Italian heritage, he might seem like an odd choice for championing native foods. But Zonfrillo has been living in Australia since the '90s and has for years been driving the conversation around indigenous ingredients. This is even before he started Orana back in 2013, the restaurant built around raising the profile of native foods. It's the success of his restaurant that gave way to Orana Foundation in 2016, a not-for-profit launched to protect indigenous food culture.

"I think that I've been trained in such a way where I always look around me and try and cook with a sense of place. It doesn't matter where I am in the world, if we're eating or cooking a dinner, I try and use ingredients from that culture," Zonfrillo told Lifehacker Australia over the phone.

"And coming to Australia was just odd that there wasn't any sort of real use of indigenous ingredients in Australia's food. I thought it was really, really odd. And so that's what I was trying to uncover and that grew into a much bigger conversation around understanding and appreciating or acknowledging indigenous culture."

For him, bridging the gap in knowledge was only going to be possible through food as it's a medium that can speak to everyone - it can cross borders and cultures.

But Zonfrillo also pointed out that native ingredients should be more appreciated for their adaptability. It's hard to grow things when weather conditions are brutal but many of these native ingredients grow under extreme conditions. Given the recent, and devastating, bushfire season in Australia, these native plants are the ones that have grown back quickly as previous bushfires have helped them develop resistance.

"It's something that we really should explore more," he said, driving the point that Australia would widely benefit from taking advantage or things that could help when things got bad, weather wise.

5 Essential Recipes To Batch Cook And Freeze Cooking each day can often be mission impossible and ordering takeout isn't feasible if you're doing it on the daily. Batch cooking meals and freezing them can massively help out when you don't want to spend time in the kitchen, and we've got just recipes for you to use. Read more

What indigenous ingredients should you cook with, and are these accessible?

If you've been watching MasterChef Australia, you should know why lemon myrtle is king (or queen). If you don't, this is going to be one discovery you'll be running to Bunnings or your local nursery for.

Zonfrillo pointed out three myrtles — lemon, aniseed, and cinnamon — that are versatile and can enhance your dishes and give them the zing, bam, boom that good cooking requires. The indigenous shrubs can be found at Bunnings or nurseries around the country.

"Myrtle leaves are so diverse and potent in flavour, you shouldn't be scared of using them in your cooking," Zonfrillo explained, before diving into the unique qualities of each myrtle type.

Lemon myrtle

This will essentially replace the bay leaves or kaffir lime leaves you have in your pantry. It gives the same flavour but it's super intense which is unbelievable when you're making cakes, brown butter or stuffing for a chicken.

Aniseed myrtle

It's similar to star anise but a more calmed down version of it. It's got a sweetness and a very strong flavour that's again beautiful inside chickens and sauces and likewise in desserts.

Cinnamon myrtle

As the name suggests, it tastes and smells exactly like cinnamon and goes well in both sweet and savoury dishes for the way it enhances the flavour.

Zonfrillo using all three myrtles in his barramundi sandwich recipe

The MasterChef judge will be on the Live from Aus cooking show on 16 May (but more on that later). For it, he tested out a barramundi sandwich recipe that was 'incredible'.

"I was making a barramundi sandwich essentially and I got glutinous rice, toasted it off and added in those three myrtles along with Geraldton wax [another incredible indigenous plant]. The Geraldton wax has a similar aroma to lemongrass and though it may look like a scrawny rosemary, the flavour is absolutely unbelievable.

"And so, I got those three myrtles and Geraldton wax, threw them in with the rice and toasted them in a pan. When it cooled down, I blended it all up and used it to coat the fish before washing it with breadcrumbs. The flavour was just incredible and it was such an easy dish to make," he said.

Zonfrillo explained that once you start using these ingredients on the daily, it'll become a normal herb or spice for you.

The difficulty with other great native ingredients is that they're simply not available in supermarkets. However, he believes it's another conversation that needs to take place, keeping in mind that commercialisation can often lead to exploitation and he wants to ensure the people farming these indigenous ingredients to receive the benefits. Once that happens, you will see people's baskets filled up with ingredients they once thought were out of reach.

"These ingredients need to be part of Australia's story and should be understood by everyone," Zonfrillo urged.

Stay entertained this weekend with Tourism Australia's Live From Aus events

To stay on topic of taking pride in ingredients and their history, join a curated live-streamed programme of back-to-back segments launching this weekend that will inspire you for life and travel after lockdown.

This weekend, you can watch and take part in the following live events via the Australia.com Facebook page:

Bondi Brekkie Bowls with Bondi Harvest’s Guy Turland | Sat 16 May, 9pm

Indigenous Ingredients with Jock Zonfrillo, LIVE from Melbourne | Sat 16 May, 11am

Cheesemaking with Oakridge Winery chefs Jo Barrett and Matt Stone, LIVE from Yarra Valley | Sat 16 May, 1pm

Wine For The People: Australia Uncorked, with Unico Zelo, LIVE from the Adelaide Hills | Sat 16 May, 5pm

Mate Date Dinner Party with Matt Moran, LIVE from Sydney | Sat 16 May, 7pm

Coffee Masterclass with ONA Coffee, LIVE from Canberra | Sun 17 May, 7am

The Great Aussie Brunch with Three Blue Ducks, LIVE from Sydney, Byron Bay & Melbourne | Sun 17 May, 10am

Sunday BBQ Lunch with Hayden Quinn, LIVE from Sydney | Sun 17 May, 1pm

Wine & Art Pairing with Chester Osborn at the d’Arenberg Cub, LIVE from McLaren Vale| Sun 17 May, 3pm

For a list of the full schedule and watch the live streaming, visit the Australia.com Facebook page.