MasterChef at Home: How to Nail Tilly Ramsay’s ‘Perfect’ Spinach and Egg Yolk Ravioli

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Tilly Ramsay wowed judges and audiences when she served up a particularly difficult take on ravioli during the competition this week. Ramsay’s challenge was to tackle a recipe for spinach and egg yolk ravioli – and the egg yolk had to be runny.

Judge Jock Zonfrillo looked at the plate and said, “when you said you were cooking this, I couldn’t believe it. Because it’s difficult, but I’m looking forward to opening this.”

And when he cut apart the pasta, golden yolk oozed on out. “Tilly, it was absolutely perfect,” he said after tasting the dish.

You can watch the moment yourself here:

The ravi-only pasta we need in our lives ???? #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/aqWEj6Ngac — MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) November 15, 2021

Now, for those of you who would like to replicate this egg yolk and spinach ravioli recipe by the impressive Tilly Ramsay, this is your chance. Because we’re sharing the recipe with you to experiment with at home.

Give it a shot and let us know how you go with it.

Tilly Ramsay’s recipe for Egg and Spinach Ravioli with Herb Filling and Tomato Concasse

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

Egg and Spinach Ravioli with Herb Filling

50g baby spinach leaves

125g eggs

225g fine semolina, plus extra to dust bench

65g butter

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 cup chervil

1 cup roughly chopped chives

1 cup parsley leaves

½ cup tarragon leaves

12 egg yolks

salt and pepper

Tomato Concasse

1 medium ripe tomato

200ml extra virgin olive oil

juice 1 lemon

2 tbsp finely chopped basil

1 tbsp chervil

1 small clove garlic

6 coriander seeds, crushed

salt and pepper

grated Parmesan, to serve

Ravioli recipe directions:

For Ravioli, bring a small saucepan of water to the boil. Blanch the spinach and refresh in cold water. Reserve saucepan of water. Drain spinach well and squeeze with paper towel to remove water. Place into a small food processor along with the eggs and process until spinach is very finely chopped. Place semolina onto a clean work surface or in the bowl of a stand mixer. Make a well in the centre. Add the blended spinach and egg and bring the ingredients together into a dough. Knead by hand into a smooth elastic dough, about 5 minutes. Wrap in cling film and set aside in the fridge for 30 minutes. For the filling, place butter into a small saucepan over medium heat. Allow butter to melt and brown. Pour into a bowl to cool slightly. Blanch the herbs in simmering water for 30 seconds and refresh in iced water. Reserve saucepan of water. Drain herbs well then squeeze dry with paper towel. Place into the canister of a stick blender and add the herbs and garlic. Process with a stick blender until smooth and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Cut the pasta dough in half. Pass each portion through the pasta machine on the thickest setting and laminate 3 times. Continue to pass the dough through each setting twice until thin and starting to become see-through. Lay sheets on a flour dusted bench. Use an 8cm diameter round cookie cutter to cut out at least 24 rounds. Spoon a teaspoon of filling onto 12 of the rounds and use the back of a spoon to create a divot in the filling. Carefully place an egg yolk onto the filling. Brush a little water onto the pasta around the filling then cover with remaining rounds of dough. Press gently around the yolk and filling, removing any air and taking care to keep the egg yolk intact. Set aside until ready to cook. When ready to serve, place the ravioli into simmering salted water and cook for 4 ½ minutes. Remove from the water with a slotted spoon and place into serving bowls. For the Tomato Concasse, cut a cross in the base of the tomato. Blanch in simmering water until skin starts to lift. Transfer to iced water to cool. Peel and discard skin then dice flesh into small cubes. Place into a small saucepan. Add the remaining ingredients and when ready to serve, heat sauce to 30-40C. Spoon over ravioli. Serve with freshly grated parmesan.

