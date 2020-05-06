This 'Secret' Melbourne Restaurant Is Not So Secret Anymore Thanks To MasterChef

Image: Getty

The concept behind a 'secret' restaurant in Melbourne piqued foodie interest and forced its website to crash just 20 minutes into episode 17 of MasterChef Australia, Season 12. If you aren't already in the know, here's a run down of why Enter via Laundry has taken the internet by storm, because who doesn't love a secret dinner party.

The mystery behind the Melbourne-based 'restaurant', which offers food immersed in Indian culture, starts in the name. To experience this intimate home-based dining experience set in the suburbs, you'll need to enter via the laundry room (as the name aptly suggests).

Given it's a 'side-hustle' for Helly Raichura, an HR adviser by profession, only 10 people are accommodated at a time. Once you join the wait list, you'll be the first to know when dinner dates are released. Mystery factor number 2.

Within 10 minutes Enter via Laundry’s Instagram account has gained 1..2k new followers. Every insta influencer’s dream! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/X5IUoATsop — Reality Noms (@RealityNoms) May 5, 2020

Well I’ve never heard of enter via laundry and now I’m desperate to go. Clearly I need to get out more! #MasterChefAU — Tim Verrall (@timverrall) May 5, 2020

At the time when this episode of MasterChef was being filmed, the wait list had 1600 people on it. As judge Jock Zonfrillo pointed out in the episode, this number will likely look like 16000 after its 5 May viewing.

That feeling when you get to skip the 18 month waitlist at EnterViaLaundry! ???????? #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/tpin6OEN9D — masterchefau (@masterchefau) May 5, 2020

But let's be honest, if you're seating just 10 people and open two nights a week, the figure isn't a complete shocker but from what we know of the food so far, including the intricate 'pasta not pasta' dish (known as Khandvi in India), I would snatch a potential $19 flight from Sydney to Melbourne just to give this exquisite looking plate of food (as shown below) a try. BUT, Nikki on Twitter is crushing my dreams, especially if you take into account Covid-19 restrictions.

So if we put our names now we might get to eat at Enter Via Laundry by 2030?! #MasterChefAU — Nikki Rivera (@twitnikki) May 5, 2020

We've reached out to Enter via Laundry to find out how many people are currently on the wait list. We'll update the story once we hear back. As of now, their website states they won't be opening until August 2020 though this might change depending on circumstances surrounding the pandemic.