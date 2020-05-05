How To Quarantine, With Samantha Irby

Comedian and author Samantha Irby joins us this week on The Upgrade to talk about how to make yourself comfortable with self-quarantine. This includes finding the right TV shows to binge-watch (she has a recommendation or two), the right books to escape with, and the right foods to cook while you huddle up at home. Sam is the New York Times bestselling author of We Are Never Meeting In Real Life, Meaty, and most recently, Wow, No Thank You.

Highlights from this week’s episode

From the Samantha Irby Interview

On rule no. 1 of being inside all the time:

I think my biggest tip is to clean up. And I’m not like a neat freak, don’t get me wrong. But even if you just take all of the garbage and like piles in your house and put them into a thing that you can put a lid on, it feels much better to be at home when you’re not surrounded by your own mess.

On the challenges of promoting your book during a pandemic:

I don’t think anybody was ready for [doing a remote book tour] because like figuring out how to download like all sorts of apps and go to websites I’ve never heard of and try to like record myself...one place was like, “We need you to buy a microphone.” And I was like, “People can’t get medicine. You think I’m going to somehow find a microphone for this one interview??”

On the unexpected things she misses during physical distancing:

I miss going to the bookstore and looking at books or going to whatever store and looking at things that maybe I’ll buy walking through Target...So now that I can’t do any of that, it feels like I’m being robbed of a thing that I might not even do. It’s like, “Oh, I would go grocery shopping, but not today.” So as much as I like it, I do still feel kind of like Mummy told me I’m grounded or whatever and I can’t go do the thing that I probably wouldn’t have done anyway. But now that I can’t, every day I’m like, you know what? I need six Starbucks.

To hear more of Sam’s self-quarantine experience, we highly recommend listening to the full episode.

And, as promised during the episode, Alice’s blind contour drawings:

What’s a blind contour drawing and why should you do them, too? Here’s a good explanation.

