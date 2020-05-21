How To Keep Your Work And Personal Browsing Separate On Edge Chromium

Telstra's Click Frenzy 2020 Deals Include Sim-Only Plan, Mobile Broadband And Xbox All Access

Image: Microsoft

Edge Chromium received several new features in its most recent update, and one of the slickest additions is automatic profile switching. If a user has multiple Microsoft accounts signed into Edge, the browser will now ask if you want to change to a different profile when visiting new websites or opening external links. Edge will remember your selection and automatically switch to your specified profile when you revisit those URLs in the future.

Edge’s automatic account switching will come in handy for anyone who uses the same device(s) for work and play, since you’ll now be able to better ensure that your YouTube procrastinating is happening on your personal profile, not the one tied to your corporate email—to offer but one example.

Gif: Microsoft

To set up automatic profile switching in Edge Chromium:

  1. Open Edge Chromium on your desktop

  2. Click the “...” Icon to open the menu bar, then click “Settings.”

  3. Go to Profiles > Multiple profile preferences.

  4. Turn on “Automatic profile switching.” You’ll need to have at least two or more Microsoft profiles signed in and synced to Edge Chromium in order for the auto-switching option to be available. Users with only one account won’t see the option, even if they’ve installed the latest updates.

  5. Close the settings menu and return to your normal browsing.

  6. Select the profile you want to be signed into whenever Edge prompts you. You can also say “No, thanks to keep using the currently-active profile.

Automatic account switching is also technically possible in Google Chrome, but users will need to install a third-party extension like Easy Account Switcher if you want Chrome to switch profiles based on which websites you’re visiting. Otherwise, Chrome users have to perform all account swaps manually.

[9to5Google]

