Quibi’s novel approach to short-form content was intended to set it apart from the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Hulu, but it’s had a bit of a rough start; turns out a time when no one is commuting is not the time to launch a commute-friendly mobile-only streaming platform. Even if you’re smitten with the concept and the content, however, knowing how to cancel your Quibi subscription might come in handy someday.

Even if you don’t want to quit Quibli, you might need to know how to cancel: Your subscription is billed through the Apple or Android account tied to the device you first used to sign up for it. Should you ever decide to swap from team iOS to team Android or vice-versa, you’ll want to cancel your subscription and resubscribe to avoid any billing problems. And that advice comes from Quibi itself; yes, it’s quirky.

Whatever your reason, cancelling your subscription works pretty much the same way whether you’re on an iPhone or Android:

Cancelling in the Quibi app

Open the Quibi mobile app Tap your profile icon in the upper-right of the screen to open the settings menu. Tap “My Account” Tap “Change Subscription Plan” Scroll down and tap “Manage Subscriptions.” From here, you’ll be taken to the subscription management page for the account Quibi is linked to. Find and tap Quibi, then tap “Cancel.” Follow any on-screen prompts to finalise the cancellation process, and you’re done!

Cancelling from your Apple or Android account

You can also skip the Quibi app and go straight to your Apple or Android account’s subscription page.

iOS, iPad, and Apple TV:

Open your Settings app Tap on your Apple ID Tap on Subscriptions Select Quibi, then “Cancel.” Follow the on-screen prompts.

Android:

Open the Play Store app Open the side menu then tap “Subscriptions.” Find and tap Quibi, then tap “Cancel Subscription.” Follow any on-screen instructions to finish the cancellation.

You’ll still be able to access Quibi for the remainder of the month you paid for, or until the end of your free trial period.