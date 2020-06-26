Cancel Your Quibi Subscription Before Your 90-Day Free Trial Ends

Quibi, the new(ish) short-form streaming service for your mobile devices, has been around for almost three months. That means that if you went all-in on Quibi at the beginning with its 90-day free trial, your promo period will expire sometime in the next month — and the subscription fee will kick in unless you cancel.

The platform initially offered a 90-day free trial to anyone who signed up before its launch on April 6 but later extended the promotion for signups throughout April. And given that the platform was a huge failure and the company’s finances are a disaster, you probably don’t want to pay for it.

Even if you go ahead and cancel now, you’ll still have access to Quibi’s content until the end of your three-month trial period. So if you haven’t watched Quibi as much as you thought you would and don’t want to get hit with a $US4.99 ($7)-$US7.99 ($12) charge, cancel your subscription before your trial expires.

Screenshot: Imani Bashir

Your Quibi subscription will be billed through the Apple or Android account that’s connected to the device you used to sign up — so to cancel, you’ll have to go through either the Quibi app or to your iOS or Google Play Store settings. We have a whole guide to how to cancel Quibi, but here are the highlights:

In the Quibi app, tap your profile icon in the upper right corner. Tap My Account > Change Subscription Plan > Manage Subscriptions. On the next page, tap Quibi > Cancel and follow the prompts to finalise your cancellation.

On your Apple device, you can also go to your Settings and tap on your Apple ID > Subscriptions. Select Quibi, tap Cancel, and follow the prompts. If you’re an Android user, go to your Google Play Store and open the side menu. Tap Subscriptions > Quibi > Cancel Subscription and follow the prompts.