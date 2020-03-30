Everything You Can Watch On Quibi When It Launches Next Week

Quibi, a new entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone, is set to officially launch on April 6 in the U.S. When it does, it will launch with a decent-sized lineup of programming.
Editor's Note: Quibi doesn't have an official Australian launch date yet, but its content may be accessed through the use of a VPN.
Programming includes travel series Cup of Joe starring Joe Jonas; Anna Kendrick’s comedy Dummy; Fight Like a Girl from WWE’s Superstars; Agua Donkeys from Funny or Die; The Stranger a thriller from Veena Sud; Sam Rami’s 50 States of Fright; moving dance floor competition series Floored hosted by Liza Koshy; Antoine Fuqua’s #FreeRayshawn starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James; Iron Sharpens Iron from Cam Newton starring the world’s top athletes; and Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand.
If you sign up between now and April 20th you can get a 90-day free trial of the service. Afterward, it will cost $US4.99 ($8) with ads and $US7.99 ($13) without.
Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store come launch time:
Titles Debuting on April 6:
Flipped (scripted)
Most Dangerous Game (scripted)
Survive (scripted)
When the Streetlights Go On (scripted)
&Music (documentary)
Chrissy’s Court (unscripted)
Dishmantled (unscripted)
Fierce Queens (documentary)
Gayme Show! (unscripted)
Gone Mental with Lior (unscripted)
I Promise (documentary)
Memory Hole (unscripted)
Murder House Flip (unscripted)
NighGowns (documentary)
Nikki Fre$h (unscripted)
Prodigy (documentary)
Punk’d (unscripted)
Run This City (documentary)
Shape of Pasta (documentary)
Singled Out (unscripted)
Skrrt with Offset (unscripted)
Thanks A Million (unscripted)
The Sauce (unscripted)
You Ain’t Got These (documentary)
Titles Debuting on April 13
Agua Donkeys (scripted)
The Stranger (scripted)
#FreeRashawn (scripted)
50 States of Fright (scripted)
Elba v Block (unscripted)
Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand (unscripted)
Fight Like a Girl (unscripted)
Titles Debuting on April 20
Dummy (scripted)
Iron Sharpens Iron (unscripted)
Titles Debuting on April 27
Cup of Joe (unscripted)
Floored (unscripted)
