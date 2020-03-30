Everything You Can Watch On Quibi When It Launches Next Week

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Image: Quibi

Quibi, a new entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone, is set to officially launch on April 6 in the U.S. When it does, it will launch with a decent-sized lineup of programming.

Editor's Note: Quibi doesn't have an official Australian launch date yet, but its content may be accessed through the use of a VPN.

Programming includes travel series Cup of Joe starring Joe Jonas; Anna Kendrick’s comedy Dummy; Fight Like a Girl from WWE’s Superstars; Agua Donkeys from Funny or Die; The Stranger a thriller from Veena Sud; Sam Rami’s 50 States of Fright; moving dance floor competition series Floored hosted by Liza Koshy; Antoine Fuqua’s #FreeRayshawn starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James; Iron Sharpens Iron from Cam Newton starring the world’s top athletes; and Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand.

If you sign up between now and April 20th you can get a 90-day free trial of the service. Afterward, it will cost $US4.99 ($8) with ads and $US7.99 ($13) without.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store come launch time:

Titles Debuting on April 6:

  • Flipped (scripted)

  • Most Dangerous Game (scripted)

  • Survive (scripted)

  • When the Streetlights Go On (scripted)

  • &Music (documentary)

  • Chrissy’s Court (unscripted)

  • Dishmantled (unscripted)

  • Fierce Queens (documentary)

  • Gayme Show! (unscripted)

  • Gone Mental with Lior (unscripted)

  • I Promise (documentary)

  • Memory Hole (unscripted)

  • Murder House Flip (unscripted)

  • NighGowns (documentary)

  • Nikki Fre$h (unscripted)

  • Prodigy (documentary)

  • Punk’d (unscripted)

  • Run This City (documentary)

  • Shape of Pasta (documentary)

  • Singled Out (unscripted)

  • Skrrt with Offset (unscripted)

  • Thanks A Million (unscripted)

  • The Sauce (unscripted)

  • You Ain’t Got These (documentary)

Titles Debuting on April 13

  • Agua Donkeys (scripted)

  • The Stranger (scripted)

  • #FreeRashawn (scripted)

  • 50 States of Fright (scripted)

  • Elba v Block (unscripted)

  • Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand (unscripted)

  • Fight Like a Girl (unscripted)

Titles Debuting on April 20

  • Dummy (scripted)

  • Iron Sharpens Iron (unscripted)

Titles Debuting on April 27

  • Cup of Joe (unscripted)

  • Floored (unscripted)

