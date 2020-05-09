How To Access Facebook's New Redesigned Desktop Site With Dark Mode Now

Image: Shutterstock

In March, Facebook started rolling out its new redesigned desktop site as something you could choose to opt-into once it was available to you. Friday the company announced that the rollout is complete and that the new site is available for everyone globally.

While it will eventually become the default for everyone, you can go ahead and proactively make the swap to the new design now if you’d like, a swap that comes with a new “Dark Mode” option.

I’m not going to lie—the redesign does take a bit of getting used to. That said, it’s been designed to make the whole viewing experience easier on your eyes, which it does, once you manage to get used to it.

To get access to the new design now, click on the down arrow on the menu bar on the top-right side of the page then select “Switch to new Facebook.”

Once you’re in, click that same arrow and you’ll see setting to toggle dark mode on and off. You’ll also be given the option to set your default to dark mode when you go through the initial prompts to switch over to the new design.

If you make the swap and hate it, you can switch back to the old Facebook, at least for now, by clicking that top right arrow again and selecting “ Switch to Classic Facebook.”

That said, that dark mode is pretty nice, and worth sticking around for.