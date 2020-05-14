How To Change Your Username On The Biggest Social Networks

Image: Shutterstock

Your username on a social network is often a reflection of your personality—but what do you do if you’ve changed and you want your username to change along with you?

While some social services, including Snapchat, don’t allow you to change your username after you create your account, many others do let you swap one out. In some cases, you can change your username as often as you’d like, while others set time limits. TikTok, for instance, only allows username changes every 30 days.

If you’re looking for a change, we’ve rounded up how to make a username change happen on all of the biggest social networks that allow it.

Twitter

Your Twitter username or handle is the 15-character name that begins with the @ symbol.

In general, it’s always a good idea to pick a handle out of the gate that you’re willing to use permanently, simply because that name is how other people will find and contact you on the service. Switching your name unexpectedly can cause your followers to have trouble tweeting at or messaging you. (That said, everyone who follows you will still do so after you update your username.)

To make the swap:

Log into Twitter on desktop and then select the “ M ore ” button from the bottom of menu on the far left.

Click Settings and P rivacy

Under Account, update the username field with your chosen name (Twitter will let you know if it’s available)

Click Save

TikTok

Your TikTok username can be easily changed through your account settings, but it’s worth noting you’re only allowed to update it every 30 days, so you’re going to be stuck with whatever you select for at least a month. Here’s how to make the change:

Open the TikTok app and ensure you’re logged in

Tap “ Me ” in the far-right corner of the main page

Tap “ Edit Profile ”

Select “ Username ”

Remove your old username and enter the new one

Tap “Save”

Facebook

Your Facebook username is the URL where your profile page lives on the site. Changing yours will change the link that people click on to get to your profile, but will not impact any of your existing friends or connections on the service.

To change yours:

Click the down arrow at the top right of any Facebook page and select Settings

Click “ Edit ” beside the Username section

Enter the new username you would like to use along with your Facebook password and then click “Save Changes”

Instagram

Instagram makes it super easy to change your username through its mobile app. To make a change you’ll first want to load the app on your Android or iOS device and log in.