How To Do A Full Body Workout Without Leaving Your Bed

Image: Getty

You're not the only one struggling at the thought of jumping out of bed to workout in the morning as temperatures start to dip. Although some might balk at the idea of using an unstable surface to exercise, there are some movements that are perfectly okay to do in bed.

From stretches to help release tight muscles to a selection of core movements, you're going to have plenty of options to keep yourself in check on lazy days.

Note: Please make sure you consult your doctor if you suffer from any injuries or ailments.

Warm up or cool down with these stretches in bed

Stretching is the perfect way to start the mornings and boost your mood. There are many stretches that you can do from the comfort of your bed but here are our five favourite moves to get you started.

Reclined spinal twist

This move is great for lengthening the spine, stretching the back muscles and glutes, and for stimulating circulation.

Lying hamstring stretch

Tight hamstrings can put increased pressure on your pelvis and lower back so this is a good movement to add to your daily routine. You can even use a band to help you with your stretch.

Lying side quad stretch

For this movement, it's important to keep your spine in a straight line, brace your abdominal and stabilise the pelvis.

Reclined pigeon pose

This is a great stretch for increasing blood flow in your lower back (releases tension too), hips and legs.

Happy baby

This one's a great stress reliever and opens up your groin and inner thigh.

Quick lower ab workout to do in bed

It'll take you just 10 minutes to do these 10 exercises to work your lower abs as directed by Emily Wong via YouTube. You'll be doing:

Leg extensions

Leg raises

Wide U

Hands and toes touch

Leg extension to the side

Leg lift in four strokes

Leg drop

Reverse crunch

Ab bikes

Leg hold

[Via YouTube]

Upper body cardio workout in bed

There's no reason you can't get your heart racing by sitting in bed, cross-legged. There are seven movements that Dating Laurel on YouTube will take you through:

Fly/flap arms

Bounce & Circle

Conductor

Speed bagging

Hand bicycle

Shadow boxing

Jump rope

[Via YouTube]

Leg workout in bed — no jumping required

This is another Emily Wong workout gem (or killer). It'll tone your legs and give you a serious burn. In fact, it's great for anyone who isn't able to put weight on their legs.

V Kick

Air reversed bike

Donkey kick

Fire Hydrant

Full + half ballet kick (L)

Full + half ballet kick (R)

Frog pump

Glutei bridge hold

Split pulses

Top leg lift + circle (L)

Top leg lift + circle (R)

Single leg hip raise

Single leg hip raise hold

Bottom leg lift

Donkey pulses

[Via YouTube]