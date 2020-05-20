Every Click Frenzy Sportswear Deal Available Right Now

Physical activity has been a bit for many of us to achieve in recent months with community sports and gyms put on pause due to coronavirus concerns. Now that things are opening back up, it's time to re-jig your sportswear wardrobe and these Click Frenzy Mayhem deals are the cheapest way to do it.
Winter's well on its way and if you're hoping to exercise outside, it could be a good idea to swap those singles for long-sleeve workout tops or shorts for longer tights to keep you warm. Luckily, there's a number of Click Frenzy Mayhem sportswear deals available for you to land yourself a huge bargain.
Here's the full list of all the top sportswear deals available now.
- 2XU: 30% off
- Adidas: 40% off selected items
- Bras N Things: 20% off sitewide (use code 'FRENZY20')
- Catch: Up to 50% off sports apparel
- FILA: 60% off sitewide
- Harris Scarfe: 40% off sporting apparel
- Intersport: 20% off footwear
- L'urv: 20 - 70% off sitewide
- MoveActive: 40% off all grip socks
- NBL Store: 40% off official NBL jerseys
- New Balance: 40% off selected items
- Puma: Up to 70% off
- Rebel: 30% off Under Armour, up to 50% off footwear
- Reebok: 40% off full price items (Use 'CLICK40' code)
- Rockwear: 30 - 60% off
- Sketchers: 20 - 50% off everything
- Sportitude: Up to 60% off
- Swimwear Shack: 40% off all swimwear
- The Athlete's Foot: Up to 40% off
- Under Armour: 30% off
- Wrapdrive: 30% off shorts and biker tights
Lifehacker's choice of the best Click Frenzy 2020 sportswear deals
- Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Heart Rate Watch Slate Grey / Black — $449
$799
- Puma Suede Classic+ Trainers — $69.99
$120
- 2XU Active Longsleeve Tee — $42
$60
- Nike Women's All-In Sport Stripe 7/8 Tights / Leggings — $48
$60
- Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 3.0 — $71.99
$119.99
- Men's Under Armour Legacy Windbreaker Jacket — $98
$140
- Sydney Kings 19/20 Coast To Coast Bundle — $89.95
$179
