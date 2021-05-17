Boost Your Motivation to Exercise With These Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals on Activewear

If you’ve been looking to get back into the gym but can’t quite find the motivation, there’s nothing better than brand new activewear. From running shoes to moisture-wicking tops and trackpants, Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 has a range of incredible deals on big name brands. A great workout starts with the right gear, so there’s no better time to invest in yourself and your health. If you’ve been eyeing off a new pair of sneakers but been waiting for them to go on sale, now is your chance.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favourite picks from the deals that have dropped early ahead of tomorrows kick off at 7pm. Just remember though, the sale only goes for 53 hours, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to make the most of all these deals.

Keep checking back as we will continue to update you with more hot Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals as they drop.

Here’s a running list of all the top sportswear deals available now.

Echt : Up to 60% off sitewide

Rebel Sport: Up to 30% selected Garmin watches & 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch

P.E. Nation: Up to 40% off

Lifehacker’s choice of the best Click Frenzy 2021 sportswear deals

Arise Comfort Leggings in Blue was $71, now $56 (save $15)

For Pure Comfort, the Arise Comfort leggings are designed to be your new workout staple.

Buy the Arise Comfort Leggings in Blue (was $71, now $56 (save $15)) from Etch here.

P.E Nation Speed Cut Jacket in Andorra was $229, now $159 (save $70)

Whether you run, leap, defend or attack the Speed Cut Jacket will support you through it. As an update to P.E Nation’s signature spray jackets, in a new colourway. It’s fully lined and crafted in a spray fabrication making it both functional and fashion-forward.

Buy the P.E Nation Speed Cut Jacket in Andorra was $229, now $159 (save $70) from P.E Nation here.

Ladies Essentia Down Jacket in Black was $130, now $104 (save $26)

Keep the cold out in and the heat in with the Essentia Down Jacket. It’s lightweight, packable and made with responsibly sourced duck down and feather to keep you warm while you workout.

Buy the Ladies Essentia Down Jacket in Black was $130, now $104 (save $26) from Etch here.

P.E Nation The Sweeper Legging was $129, now $89 (save $40)

The P.E Nation Sweeper Legging is a bold, high-waisted legging in a 7/8th length that features an asymmetrical panel on the left leg. Cut from a tight-fitting squat proof and sustainable fabrication for a compressive fit, offering a high-rise waistband with built-in shapewear for ultimate core support.

Buy the P.E Nation The Sweeper Legging was $129, now $89 (save $40) from P.E Nation here.

Echt Range Bike Shorts was $51, now $30 (save $21)

If you’re after bike shorts that feel like a second skin, the Echt Range Bike Shorts will be your new faves. Featuring an upgraded fabrication built for durability, comfort and reduce all interference from your workout.

Buy the Echt Range Bike Shorts was $51, now $30 (save $21) from Echt here.

P.E Nation Front Runner Tank in Black was $119, now $79 (save $40)

Cut from a recycled and sustainable fabrication and designed in a long-line, scoop neck style, the Front Runner Tank will be your new go-to for ultimate street sport style. Featuring P.E Nation woven jacquard elastic on the back, back cutouts and finished with P.E Nation gold foiled flat rubber print on the centre front. It’s a modern take on a classic fave.

Buy the P.E Nation Front Runner Tank in Black was $119, now $79 (save $40) from P.E Nation here.

Echt Force Sportsbra was $45, now $27 (save $18)

With sweat-wicking fabrics and a classic silhouette, The Force sports bra will become your new workout staple. It’s the perfect blend between lifestyle design and functionality in an all-in-one workout bra.

Buy the Echt Force Sportsbra was $45, now $27 (save $18) from Echt here.

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Smartwatch will be your new workout buddy. It has all the capabilities of your standard fitness watch — tracks your heart rate, your fitness levels and your workouts, so you can set goals, smash them and reevaluate. It also has contactless payment options, plays music, and has preloaded activity profiles for your fave workouts like running, swimming, trail runs, cycling and more.

Buy the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Smartwatch was $1,149, now $574 (save $575) from Rebel Sport here.

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Heart Rate Watch Black was $749, now $374 (save $375)

Fine-tune your training to become a better athlete with the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Heart Rate Watch. This watch features built-in activities for running, cycling, swimming, hikes, trail runs, paddle boarding, rowing, strength, cardio, golf and more. It also tracks things like your heart rate, running dynamics (balance, stride length, vertical ratio) and cycling dynamics, so you can smash your fitness goals.



Buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Heart Rate Watch Black was $749, now $374 (save $375) from Rebel Sport here.

Echt Force Zip-Up was $59, now $47 (save $12)

Featuring simplified designs that represent quality and fitness function at its best, The Force Series is essential for any workout wardrobe.

Buy the Echt Force Zip-Up was $59, now $47 (save $12) from Echt here.

Echt True Joggers was $54, now $43 (save $11)

Perfect for winter, the Echt True series features fleece based fabrication that offers warmth, comfort and durability while you workout.

Buy the Echt True Joggers was $54, now $43 (save $11) from Echt here.

Echt Force Knit Shorts was $46, now $36 (save $10)

The Signature Force Knit Shorts just got an upgraded fabrication whilst keeping in line with the popular aesthetic fit. Ideal for leg days.

Buy the Echt Force Knit Shorts was $46, now $36 (save $10)from Echt here.